Endpoint Detection And Response Market Ongoing Trend | Growing at Remarkable CAGR of 25.6% with RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, CrowdStrike, Cybereason Inc., Cylance Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab

The endpoint detection and response are the tools primarily focused on detecting and investigating suspicious activities or other problems on hosts/endpoints. It is sometimes also referred as advanced threat protection (ATP). The endpoint detection and response helps in monitoring endpoint and network events and recording the information in a central database where further analysis, detection, investigation, reporting and alerting take place.

The larger organizations are also expected to prefer hosted deployment models for their endpoint detection and response tools employment. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of hosted deployment model more attractive among the organizations.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market accounted for USD 757.5 million growing at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast to 2024.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for endpoint detection and response market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, source, form and process

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global endpoint detection and response market are

Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Inc., Digital Guardian, Carbon Black, Inc., OpenText Corp., FireEye, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, CrowdStrike, Cybereason Inc., Cylance Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Cynet, Ebryx LLC, Cyphort, Inc. among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Enterprise Mobility Trends Across Organizations

High Cost of Innovation

Lack of Awareness Regarding Internal and External Threats

Increasing Instances of Enterprise Endpoint Targeted Attacks

Emergence of IoT

Market Segmentation:

The global endpoint detection and response market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions and services. The services are further sub segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further sub segmented into implementation, consulting, training & education and support & maintenance.

On the basis of enforcement point, the global endpoint detection and response market is segmented into workstations, mobile devices, servers, point of sale terminals and others.

On the basis of deployment mode, the global endpoint detection and response market is segmented into on-premises, managed/hosted and hybrid.

On the basis of organization size, the global endpoint detection and response market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global endpoint detection and response market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government and public utilities, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others.

On the basis of geography, global endpoint detection and response market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The study objectives are:

Focuses on the key Endpoint Detection and Response manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To analyze the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

In addition, the report incorporates details regarding the product consumption (growth rate and revenue) as per the application and the sale price over the forecast duration.