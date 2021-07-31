Europe Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market 2025 Trends, Size, Share, Sale and Business Strategy Forecast Key Players : C. R. Bard, Inc., CP Medical, Inc., Cianna Medical, Cook Group, STERYLAB S.r.l., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Europe Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market report by Data Bridge Market Research also contains the company profiles of the top players and brands and their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations by the top brands and players.

The report simultaneously sheds light on the market drivers and restraints with help of SWOT analysis .

Europe breast lesion localization methods market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are C. R. Bard, Inc., CP Medical, Inc., Cianna Medical, Cook Group, STERYLAB S.r.l., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Elucent Medical, ARGON MEDICAL, Tsunami S.r.l., M.D.L. srl and Biomedical Srl among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Major key Players:

ARGON MEDICAL :

ARGON MEDICAL, incepted in 1972 and headquartered at Texas, U.S. The company is engaged in the production of stainless steel guidewires for critical care procedures, interventional cardiology interventional radiology, and vascular surgery. It is one of the pioneered companies in thrombus management, dialysis, vascular tools, drainage catheters and bone and soft tissue biopsy needles.

It has 800 employees globally. It has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the United States and internationally. It operates as a subsidiary of ACI Medical Devices, Inc.

Cook Group:

Founded in 1963 and headquarter at Bloomington, Indiana, Cook Group is a privately held company which is focusing in the manufacturing of medical devices. The company operates through three main divisions, namely, Cook Services Cook Medical, and Cook Properties. These three segments are operated by various subsidiaries present globally. The first products of company included catheters, needles, and wire guides.

Cook Medical offers more than 16,000 products across 13 hospital service lines, and provides its services to over 135 countries.

Bard, Inc.:

Founded in 1907 and headquartered at Murray Hill, New Jersey, U.S. C. R. Bard, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical technologies. The company operates through four business segments: vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialties. The vascular segment offers a wide range of products for endovascular and grafts includes biopsy devices, peripheral angioplasty catheters, drug-coated PTA balloons, vena cava filters, peripheral vascular stents and stent grafts, dialysis access grafts and peripheral vascular grafts. The urology segment of the company offers various products pertaining to basic drainage, continence, urological specialty, catheter stabilization, targeted temperature and management’s products. The oncology segment of the company offers various devices including implantable ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and vascular access ultrasounds. The key products included in the surgical specialties are soft tissue repair, performance irrigation and bio-surgical products.

Bard, Inc. has companies operating across the North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Some of its subsidiaries include Bard Access System Inc. (U.S.), Bard Medical Division (U.S.), Davol Inc. (U.S.), Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc. (U.S.), Bard Limited (U.K.), Bard Biopsy System (U.S.), Bard LAPAC (U.S.), Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (U.S.), C. R. Bard GmbH (UAE) and many more subsidiaries across the globe.

Market Developments:

In November 2017, Cianna Medical, Inc. has received FDA approval for the SAVI SCOUT for long term implant, which is an integral part of the SCOUT system for wire-free breast tumor localization.

In November 2016, Cianna Medical, Inc. has received FDA 510 (k) clearance for the SAVI SCOUT radar localization system, which allows reflector to be placed at the lumpectomy site up to 30 days prior to surgical removal.

