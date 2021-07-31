Europe Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Outlook, Growth, Trend 2025: McKesson, Xerox, Siemens Healthineers, Accenture, Cognizant, Dell, And More

This is owing to the gap in healthcare technology among providers, also the paradigm shift after affordable care act and value based reimbursement models all development in HCIT market will fuel the growth of provider HCIT outsourcing market. The major and developed healthcare market is facing the challenge to curb with the rising cost of healthcare expenditure; to achieve this healthcare market is turning to management technologies and services.

The Europe Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Europe healthcare IT outsourcing industry report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In Report).The key players in the Europe healthcare IT outsourcing market are

Mckesson Corporation

Accretive Health, Inc.

HCL Technologies, Inc.

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

Hewlett-Packard

Accenture Plc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dell, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Siemens Healthcare

Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd.

Wipro

Xerox Corporation

others

The report also includes new developments, future technological advancements, recent strategically decisions, expansions and product launches. The players in this market are using mergers, acquisition and development of technology as penetration strategies. The Europe healthcare industry, generate enormous amount of data. Healthcare industry requires electronic tracking devices/system to maintain the medical records, there billing information and to track information of patients. In order to maintain this data the healthcare industry requires the strong information technology services. This has resulted in an extraordinarily increased demand of IT infrastructure, which had helped them in keeping attention on their core service area.

Segmentation:

The report segments the Europe healthcare IT outsourcing market based on

Product Type

End-Users

By product type the healthcare IT outsourcing segments the products based on their area of usage into provider

HCIT

payer HCIT

life sciences HCIT

HCIT infrastructure

operation HCIT

The provider HCIT products include

Electronic Health Records

Pharmacy Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Picture Archiving And Communication Systems

Revenue Cycle Management

Others

Payer HCIT market includes products such as

Customer Management Systems

Claim Processing

Fraud Detection

Others

Life science HCIT market includes

Customer Management Systems

Claim Processing Systems

Billing Systems

Fraud Detection

Others

Operational HCIT includes products such as

Supply Chain Management

Business Process Management

Others

HCIT infrastructure outsourcing in the healthcare IT outsourcing market includes products such as

Infrastructure Management Systems

Cloud

Others

Based on the end-users of Europe HCIT outsourcing the market is segmented into 5 segments

Healthcare providers

Healthcare payers

Pharma and biotech

Clinical research organizations and others

Healthcare providers include all healthcare facilities such as

Physician Clinics

Hospitals

Radiology Labs

Clinical Labs

Pharmacies

Others

Healthcare payers mainly constitute of the healthcare insurance companies public and private.

Pharma and biotech companies and clinical research organizations forms a significant part of this market.

Based on geography the Europe healthcare IT outsourcing market is segmented into 11 countries,

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Russia

Belgium

Turkey

Switzerland

Netherland and Rest of Europe

U.K. is the costliest as it spends maximum share of its GDP In healthcare as compared to other European countries. U.K. is expected to be the highest growing market for healthcare IT in Europe.

While Germany is the dominant market in terms of value due to its largest spending in EU union on healthcare. France is one of the other nations that is doing extremely well in Healthcare IT acceptance.

