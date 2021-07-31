Flare Monitoring Market by Top Competitors(Siemens Ltd., ABB, FLIR Systems Inc.,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., AMETEK Inc., Zeeco Inc.)

Global Flare Monitoring Market Research Report 2018-2025 by Competitors, Regional Analysis, Product Types, End Users and Application provides information on Pricing, Market Analysis, Shares, Forecast, and Company Profiles for key Industry participants.

Global Flare Monitoring Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Global Flare Monitoring Market during 2018-2025. The whole supply chain of Global Flare Monitoring Market has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Global Flare Monitoring Market, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Global Flare Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 1260.2 million by 2025, from USD 762.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Siemens Ltd.,

ABB,

FLIR Systems Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.,

Emerson Electric Co. ,

Inc.,

Zeeco Inc.,

MKS Instruments,

LumaSense Technologies Inc.,

Fluenta Inc.,

Endress+Hauser Management AG,

Williamson Corporation ,

JOHN ZINK COMPAN,

LLC,

HERNIS Scan Systems AS.,

Providence Holding Inc.,

Galvanic Applied Sciences Inc.,

,

Powertrol Inc.,

TKH Security Solutions.

Global Flare Monitoring Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flare monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Strict local and global environmental regulations increased the need for controlling waste gas combustion parameters.

Ease of using direct flare monitoring systems.

Oil & gas and petrochemical industries are evolved.

Switch towards eliminating flaring.

Market Segmentation:

The global flare monitoring market is segmented into:-

mounting method,

industry and

by geography.

Based on mounting method, the global flare monitoring market is segmented into in-process and remote. The in-process is further sub-segmented into mass spectrometers, gas chromatographs, gas analyzers, flow meters, calorimeters and remote is further sub-segmented into thermal (IR) imagers and multi spectrum infrared (MSIR) imagers and others.

On the basis of industry, the global flare monitoring market is classified into onshore oil & gas production sites, refineries, petrochemical, landfills and others. Others are further sub-segmented into offshore and metal and steel production.

Based on geography, the global flare monitoring market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

