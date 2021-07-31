Fly Ash Market accounted for USD 4.60 billion and is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Fly ash is an extremely fine powder consisting of spherical particles, less than 50 micron in size. Fly ash is produced when coal is combusted to produce electricity. There is a growing demand for fly ash in Portland cement & concrete, bricks & blocks, road construction and agriculture activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Key Competitors:
Aggregate Industries, Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd., Boral Limited, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Charah LLC, Waste Management (Flyashdirect), Lafarge, Salt River Materials Group, Separation Technologies LLC, Hi-Tech FlyAsh (India) Private Limited, National Minerals Corporation, Titan America LLC. and many more.
Competitive Landscape:
The global fly ash market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Major Market Drivers:
- Demand in construction sector
- Increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving in Asia-Pacific
- Promotion of fly ash by governments of various countries
Market Restraint:
- Harmful properties of fly ash
Market Segmentation:
on the basis of type:
- class F,
- class C,
On the basis of application:
- Portland cement & concrete,
- bricks & blocks,
- road construction,
- agriculture,
- and others,
On the basis of geography:
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
