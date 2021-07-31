Freight Transport Management – Global and China Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Freight Transport Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Transport Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Freight Transport Management market, analyzes and researches the Freight Transport Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI – Global

Accenture

Descartes Systems Group

DSV

High Jump Software

CEVA Logistics

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1428158-global-freight-transport-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Freight Operation Management Solution

Freight 3PL Solutions

Warehouse Management System

Market segment by Application, Freight Transport Management can be split into

Road Freight

Rail Freight

Waterborne Freight

Air Freight

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1428158-global-freight-transport-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

Global Freight Transport Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Freight Transport Management

1.1 Freight Transport Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Freight Transport Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Freight Transport Management Market by Type

1.3.1 Freight Transportation Cost Management

1.3.2 Freight Security and Monitoring System

1.3.3 Freight Mobility Solution

1.3.4 Freight Operation Management Solution

1.3.5 Freight 3PL Solutions

1.3.6 Warehouse Management System

1.4 Freight Transport Management Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Road Freight

1.4.2 Rail Freight

1.4.3 Waterborne Freight

1.4.4 Air Freight

2 Global Freight Transport Management Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Freight Transport Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 JDA Software

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Manhattan Associates

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 CTSI – Global

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Accenture

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Descartes Systems Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 DSV

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 High Jump Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 CEVA Logistics

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Freight Transport Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Freight Transport Management in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Freight Transport Management

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1428158

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)