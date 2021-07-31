Generative Design: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Generative Design Market 2019

Description:

Generative design replicates natural world’s evolutionary approach with cloud computing to provide thousands of solutions to one engineering problem.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) software and the compute power of the cloud, generative design enables engineers to create thousands of design options by simply defining their design problem – inputting basic parameters such as height, weight it must support, strength, and material options.

In 2018, the global Generative Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Generative Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generative Design development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Altair

ANSYS

MSC Software

3DEXPERIENCE Company

ESI Group

Bentley Systems

Desktop Metal

nTopology

Paramatters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product Design & Development

Cost Optimization

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Generative Design are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Generative Design Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Product Design & Development

1.4.3 Cost Optimization

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Generative Design Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Generative Design Market Size

2.2 Generative Design Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Generative Design Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Generative Design Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Altair

12.2.1 Altair Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.2.4 Altair Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Altair Recent Development

12.3 ANSYS

12.3.1 ANSYS Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.3.4 ANSYS Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ANSYS Recent Development

12.4 MSC Software

12.4.1 MSC Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.4.4 MSC Software Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 MSC Software Recent Development

12.5 3DEXPERIENCE Company

12.5.1 3DEXPERIENCE Company Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.5.4 3DEXPERIENCE Company Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 3DEXPERIENCE Company Recent Development

12.6 ESI Group

12.6.1 ESI Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.6.4 ESI Group Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ESI Group Recent Development

12.7 Bentley Systems

12.7.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.7.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.8 Desktop Metal

12.8.1 Desktop Metal Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.8.4 Desktop Metal Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Desktop Metal Recent Development

12.9 nTopology

12.9.1 nTopology Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.9.4 nTopology Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 nTopology Recent Development

12.10 Paramatters

12.10.1 Paramatters Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Generative Design Introduction

12.10.4 Paramatters Revenue in Generative Design Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Paramatters Recent Development

Continued…..

