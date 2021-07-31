Global 3D Animation Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography | Pixologic Inc, Side Effects Software Inc., EIAS3D, NVIDIA Corporation, Corel Corporation, Lenovo
The 3D animation is a process of converting the objects into a three-dimensional space which adds a better presentation to the object and makes it more appealing. The growing usage of the 3D technology in the gaming, designing, navigation, geospatial analysis, media and entertainment field is fuelling the growth of this market where as the high cost involved in the technology is one of the major restraining factor for this market.
Global 3D Animation Market Geography, Technology (3D Modelling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, and Visual Effects), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life sciences, Manufacturing), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Increased technology is a key driver, including practicality and verisimilitude.
The increasing use of 3D animation technologies is expected to influence the end-use industries positively. In case of medical science, 3D animation techniques are one of the most effective ways for communication as they display the human body in a polygonal form, which cannot be replicated using photography, sketch, and two-dimensional illustrations.
Intended Audience
Software investors
3D animation vendors
3D animation service providers
Production houses / Animation studios
3D animation professionals
3D animation consultants
System Integrators
Research/Consultancy firms
Some of the major players of the global 3D animation market are
Toon Boom Animation Inc.,
Pixologic Inc,
Side Effects Software Inc.,
EIAS3D,
NVIDIA Corporation,
Corel Corporation,
Lenovo,
Intel Corporation,
Advanced Micro Devices Inc,
Others: Adobe, Austin Visuals., 3D Labz Animation Limited, NewTek Inc., Autodesk Inc., MAXON Computer, Squeeze Studio Animation, Animantz, Pixcube Motion Pictures among others.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
Rapid Adoption of Visual Effects Technology in Media and Entertainment
Growing Demand for 3D Mobile Applications
Greater Precision, Control and Scenario Visualization
Heavy Investment
Market Segmentation:
The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of technology into
3D modeling
Motion graphics
3d rendering
Visual effects
On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into
Media and entertainment
Healthcare & life sciences
Manufacturing
The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of deployment into
Cloud
On-premise
On the basis of geography, global 3D animation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
North America is expected to dominate the market.
