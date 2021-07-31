Global 3D Metrology Market projecte CAGR 7.6% Forecast to 2025 | Major Players Mitutoyo America C, GOM,  Creaform , 3D Digital  Corp,  Perceptron,  3D Systems, Inc., Zebicon, Zygo

The company statistics of the major players and brands in the Global 3D Metrology Market have been provided in this market report. The careful examination of historic year and 2016 the base year 2017 shows that the Global 3D Metrology Market will reach new highs in 2018-2025. The assistance of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces tool the report will help the reader analyses the drivers and restraints of the market. An exhaustive study of the 3D Metrology industry has been given in this report which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. Strategically sound moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are being made by the top players and brands that influence the market. The Global 3D Metrology Market has been divided into different sections according to product, application, end-user, and region.

Market Analysis: Global 3D Metrology Market

The Global 3D Metrology Market accounted for USD 11.30 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global 3D Metrology Market

Top players operating in the market consist of-FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Basler AG, , Olympus Corporation, Zetec, Inc.,Mitutoyo America C, GOM, Creaform , 3D Digital Corp, Perceptron, 3D Systems, Inc., Zebicon, Zygo, SHINING 3D TECH. Among others.

Market Definition: Global 3D Metrology Market

3D metrology is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs, instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle. The increasing involvement of companies into mergers, acquisitions, and alliances, rising number of product launches, and the accelerated research and development activities are expected to raise the potential market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global 3D Metrology Market

The highly accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modelling

Growing IoT market

Inability of traditional measurement devices to address many manufacturing issues

Growing quality requirement in industrial products

Emerging high tech robots serviceable in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection

Report Highlights: Global 3D Metrology Market

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Market Segmentation: Global 3D Metrology Market

The global 3D metrology market is segmented based on offering, product, application, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into (Portable CMM- Bridge CMM, Gantry CMM, horizontal arm CMM, cantilever CMM, fixed CMM, articulated arm CMM, optical digitizer & scanner (ODS), 3d laser scanner, structured light scanner, laser tracker ,video measuring machine (VMM) ,measuring microscope , multisensor measuring system and automated optical inspection

On the basis of application the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, construction, power and medical.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, aircraft components, defense, space exploration, automotive design & styling, pilot plant metrology, automotive component inspection, architecture & construction , medical, orthopaedics & prosthetics, medical devices, turbines (gas, wind, hydro), geospatial and others.

Based on geography, the global 3D metrology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

