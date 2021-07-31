Global Acrylic Elastomers Market 2005 | Major Players BASF SE, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Der-Gom SRL, Changzhou Haiba Ltd., Chengdu Dowhon Industrial Co., Ltd.

The Global Acrylic Elastomers Market Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Report Providing An In-Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Global Acrylic Elastomers Market. Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report Global Acrylic Elastomers Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis.

Global Acrylic Elastomers Market is expected to register a CAGR of healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculate on is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Acrylic Elastomers Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are-Dowdupont, Zeon Corporation, NOK Corporation, BASF SE, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Der-Gom SRL, Changzhou Haiba Ltd., Chengdu Dowhon Industrial Co., Ltd., Seal & Design Inc., Paromak among others.

Features of the Report: Global Acrylic Elastomers Market

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Drivers and restrains of the market

Key developments in the market

Segmentation: Global Acrylic Elastomers Market

By Type

(Acrylic Co-Monomer Elastomers/Polyacrylic, Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers),

By Derivative Type

(Methyl Acrylate Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, Ethyhexyl Acrylate),

By End-User

(Automotive, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Paints & Coatings, Textiles, Adhesives & Sealants, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers: Global Acrylic Elastomers Market

INCREASED USE OF ACRYLIC ELASTOMERS IN AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

The acrylic elastomers are majorly used in various parts of automobile such as hoses, gaskets, O-rings, seals and various other components. The acrylic elastomers provide various properties such as longevity in powertrain, thermal and chemical resistance and resistance to service fluids, and can retain sealing properties under compression. The article also stated that auto sales in U.S. have increased by 67.0% since 2009 and was valued around USD 10.4 million in 2017. U.S. is one of the largest automotive markets in the world and according to an article published recently by International Trade Administration (ITA), around 17.1 million units of cars were sold in U.S in 2017. The country is world’s 2nd largest market for sales and production of vehicles.

ADVANCED PROPERTIES OF ACRYLIC ELASTOMERS AS COMPARED TO CONVENTIONAL ELASTOMERS

The acrylic elastomers have advance properties as compared to conventional elastomers. These elastomers are used as an alternative to natural rubber. These materials are been expanded from thermoset rubber polymers which are used in the general rubber industry and also in chemical and automobile industries due to their high-performance.

On the other hand, the acrylic elastomers have wide temperature and chemical range and do not break when they get stretched. These properties of the acrylic elastomers increases the usage in various industries such as automobile, paints &coatings, textile, which have also increased the growth of acrylic elastomers market.

INCREASING APPLICATIONS OF ACRYLIC ELASTOMERS IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

The acrylics elastomers are of two type acrylic co-monomer elastomers/polyacrylic (ACM) and ethylene acrylic elastomers (AEM). These elastomers have various properties such as resistance to high temperature, high resistance to chemicals and they are flexible in nature.

According to an article recently published by U.S. census bureau, the total construction spending has increased by 6.5% as compared to the year 2015.

