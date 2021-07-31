Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market grow at a CAGR of 5.5-Market Players

The company statistics of the major players and brands in the Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market have been provided in this market report. The careful examination of historic year and 2016 the base year 2017 shows that the Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market will reach new highs in 2024. The Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market has been divided into different sections according to product, application, end-user, and region. The assistance of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces tool the report will help the reader analyses the drivers and restraints of the market. An exhaustive study of the Aerospace Interior Adhesive industry has been given in this report which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. Strategic moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are being made by the top players and brands that influence the market.

Major Market Competitors: Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market

Some of the major players in aerospace interior adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema S.A., 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Perma Bond LLC and many more.

Market Analysis: Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market

The Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market accounted for USD 850.2 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition: Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market

Aerospace interior adhesives are available in resin type such as epoxy resin, cyanoacrylate, polyurethane, acrylic and others. The latest trend in this market is high demand for light weight aircraft to increase the fuel efficiency. There is growing demand of aerospace interior adhesive in different aircraft’s such as single aisle, small wide body, medium wide body, large wide body, regional jets. These factors are expected to play key roles in the growth of this market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing use of composites in commercial aircraft

High demand for low cost carrier (LCC)

Decline in fuel prices

Increasing demand for light weight construction of aircrafts to increase fuel efficiency

Market Restraint:

High safety standards

Stringent government regulations

Market Segmentation: Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market

The aerospace interior adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type into epoxy resin. The Epoxy resin is sub-segmented into cyanoacrylate, polyurethane, acrylic and others.

On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented into single aisle, small wide body, medium wide body, large wide body, and regional jets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into seating, inflight entertainment, galley, stowage bins, lavatory, panels, others.

On the basis of geography, the aerospace interior adhesive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape: Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market

The global aerospace interior adhesive market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few players across different countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

