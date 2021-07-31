Global AI Ops Platform Market is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion, at a CAGR of 34.2% in the Forecast to 2025 | Key Players DeepMind Technologies Limited, iCarbonX, Next IT, Salesforce, ViSenze, AIBrain, ANKI., LogRhythm Inc.

The future of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in relation with primary market challenges. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted. This report provides in depth study of “Global AI Ops Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Global AI Ops Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are also discussed.

Market Analysis: Global AI Ops Platform Market

The Global AI Ops Platform Market is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2025 from USD 1.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global AI Ops Platform Market

The renowned players in Global AI Ops platform market- Micro Focus , CA Technologies , BMC Software, Inc. , Moogsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., New Relic, Inc., AppDynamics., Dynatrace LLC, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Sumo Logic, DeepMind Technologies Limited, iCarbonX, Next IT, Salesforce, ViSenze, AIBrain, ANKI., LogRhythm, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Datadog, Cloudera, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and many more.

Market Definition: Global AI Ops Platform Market

Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AI Ops) is mostly known as an umbrella platform, where it automatically identify and resolves the IT issues by using big data analytics, machine learning and other artificial intelligence technologies. The AI Ops brings three capabilities to the enterprises by bringing down the IT system alerts, recognizes the serious trouble in faster and greater accuracy than humans and brings interaction between the data centers groups and teams. In addition, it is applicable in proper data storage, protection, retention and secure data.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing connectivity in the IT operations.

Growing demand for image recognition system.

It is used for growth of data, which increased the demand for analytics solutions.

Increasing government initiatives that boost the artificial intelligence in IT solutions.

Distortion due to virus attack to the system.

Market Segmentation: Global AI Ops Platform Market

The global AI ops platform market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application and end user and geographical segments.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into platforms and services.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into small and mid-size companies and large enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented on premises and cloud.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into real-time analytics, application performance management, infrastructure management, network and security management.

Based on End User the market is segmented into healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, government.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global AI Ops Platform Market

The global AI Ops platform market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of AI Ops platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, Synapse Wireless launched the SNAP 3, which is embedded application platform for IoT (Internet of Things) that is applicable in industrial segments.

