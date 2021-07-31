Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market 2024 | Major Players Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Carestrem Health, AmRad Medical, Symbion, IntergraMed America Inc.

Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market shows the continuous and positive improvements in significant Areas like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market report includes historic data, present market trends And End User Demand, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Healthcare industry.

Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market report also gives an analysis of top players and newcomers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges

Major Players: Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in global ambulatory Xray devices markets are-Siemens AG, General Electric company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Carestrem Health, AmRad Medical, Symbion, IntergraMed America Inc., AmSurg Corp., Terveystalo Healthcare and DaVita HealthCare.

Global ambulatory X-ray devices market is expected to reach USD 2,670.2 million by 2024 from USD 1,421.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period to 2024.

Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market

Ambulatory care refers to the medical services provided on an outpatient basis without hospitalization or other medical facilities. Outpatient services include physician and dentist offices, medical laboratories, and home healthcare. Ambulatory care service is one of the major contributors to the hospital revenue and to the performance of the health care system. Ambulatory care offers various medical facilities such as diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services to patient with advanced medical treatments.

As per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2016, it was found that approximately 35 million ambulatory surgical visits and 20 million surgical procedures were performed in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), with 15 million surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

As per the National Center for Health Statistics calculated in 2017, the number of outpatient surgery visits in the U.S. significantly increased from 2006 to 2016, from 20.8 million to 34.7 million visits, thereby raising the demand for ambulatory services,

Depending on the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 31.0% of the population was affected with cardiovascular diseases in 2015. With the rising number of cases, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems is expected to grow as these systems help in early detection of the diseases.

Segmentation: Global Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market

The global market for ambulatory X-ray devices by the following sub-categories is presented

By Product Type Stand-Alone X-ray Devices and Mobile X-ray Devices Digital Radiography X-Ray Computed Radiography X-Ray Retrofit X-Ray

By End User Orthopedic Clinics Standalone Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Centers Offices And Corporate Settings

By Distribution Channel Direct Tenders Distributor & Retail

Based on Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa.



Opportunities in the market report

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Factors driving growth in Global Ambulatory X-ray devices markets:

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants by Government Bodies for Modernization of Imaging Facilities:

The effective use of medical imaging equipment will be required to provide high-quality patient care for aging populations. In the X-ray equipment market, healthcare providers’ focus on efficiency is leading to the decline of fluoroscopy-dedicated X-ray systems because hospitals are consolidating multiple dedicated fluoroscopy rooms into singular rooms that are more cost-effective and have a higher utilization rate.

The Brazilian market for diagnostic imaging systems is expected for strong expansion through 2021 as a result of increased government investment in health care and the subsequent adoption of premium systems.

Growth in the Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers:

The future of the global diagnostic imaging market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and imaging centers. The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $34.2 billion by 2025 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Additionally, growing access to healthcare insurance for U.S. citizens will continue to boost demand by making industry services more affordable for patients.

The use of diagnostic imaging has increased over the past decade, contributing to medical costs and to medical exposure to ionizing radiation. According to the recent overview from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that the rise in the volume of imaging services per Medicare beneficiary outstripped the growth of all other services. Many factors have contributed to this increase, which includes the wider availability of technology, increased demand by patients and physicians, favorable reimbursement, and improvements in the technology resulting in a lower threshold for using it.

