Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market projected to reach USD 2053.98 million at a CAGR of 8.2% Forecast to 2025 | Key Players ELITechGroup, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Accuquik™ Test Kits, AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG

Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market Forecast is projected to reach USD 2053.98 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market Forecast is projected to reach USD 2053.98 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Some of the major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are– Abbott., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Erba Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Antibodies Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, Immuno Concepts, Inova Diagnostics, ZEUS Scientific, Inc, BD, Biocom Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, HUMAN, ELITechGroup, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Accuquik™ Test Kits, AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, AMS Alliance, Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa, Avioq, Inc, MERCODIA AB.

Market Segmentation: Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market

By Product Type

Assay Kits,

Reagents,

Systems, Software,

By Test

Indirect Immunofluorescence,

ELISA,

Multiplex Testing

By Disease

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus,

Sjögren’s Syndrome,

Rheumatoid Arthritis,

Scleroderma,

Polymyositis,

By End User

Hospitals,

Clinics,

Physician Office Laboratories,

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Autoimmune disease is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body. The major role of the immune system is to guard us against foreign invaders like germs and bacteria. In normal conditions, the immune system can differentiate between normal cells and foreign cells but in case of autoimmune disease, it releases proteins called antibodies that attack the healthy cells. Some of the most common autoimmune diseases are: Rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Multiple sclerosis, Graves’ disease, Addison’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, Sjögren’s syndrome, Myasthenia gravis, Celiac disease, Vasculitis.

According to the study published on health line, it was found that women are more exposed to autoimmune diseases, with a rating of about 2 to 1 as compared to men. It means 6.4% of women and 2.7% of men. It was also found that lupus affects the African-American and Hispanic people more. The two types of tests that are commonly performed to detect antinuclear antibody test are: Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and indirect fluorescent antibody. Around 95% of the antinuclear antibody tests are performed to detect lupus autoimmune disease. It was also observed that about 60% of positive results were shown for systemic sclerosis and 40% of positive results were shown for Sjögren’s syndrome.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL ANTI-NUCLEAR ANTIBODY TEST MARKET

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases:

Auto immune disease can cause type 1 diabetes. According to world health organization the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. According to American Autoimmune Related Disease Association in the year 2016 around 50 million people suffered from autoimmune diseases in the U.S., out of which 70% were women.

The workshop held on autoimmune disease by the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety states that American Autoimmune Related Disease Association has classified more than 100 autoimmune diseases making it third most common type of disease in the United States. In fact auto immune diseases affect 5-10% of the total world population. Some of the autoimmune diseases are the top 10 leading causes of death among the women aged 65 and above.

Rise in government healthcare protection and increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide:

American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is trying to increase awareness regarding the autoimmune diseases. This is a non-profitable agency whose main aim is to bring national focus on autoimmunity. AARDA provides patients with information and referrals through its national toll number 1-800-598-4668.

World Lupus federation launched a rally for creating awareness regarding lupus to improve the quality of life for more than 5 million people around the world living with autoimmune diseases worldwide. The Lupus Foundation of America is working to establish a federation of around 200 lupus organizations all around the world.

