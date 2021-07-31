Global Aromatherapy Market 2024 Survey – Global Industry Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts, by Top Players : Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils 

Global Aromatherapy Market, By Product Type (Consumables, Equipment), Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), Application (Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough), Distribution channel, End User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to reach USD 8,213.1 million by 2024 from USD 4,352.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2017 to 2024. to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global Aromatherapy Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Key Features of the Report

Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands

Key parameters which are driving the market

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Market volume

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Table of Contents: Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis Pipeline Analysis Pipeline analysis Market Sizing Market definition Market sizing Market size and forecast Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition Market Segmentation Segmentation Comparison Market opportunity Customer Landscape Regional Landscape



Report Scope

Market drivers and restrains

Major players in the market

CAGR values for the forecast period and historic years

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The Global Aromatherapy Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Young Living Essentials dominated the aromatherapy market accounting for the highest market share of 22.5% in 2016, followed by doTERRA and MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS. Other players in this market include Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Starwest Botanicals, Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice, among other companies.

Young Living Essentials:

Established in 1994 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, U.S., Young Living Essential Oils specializes in producing and providing pure, powerful essential oils. The company has seven business segments—new and seasonal, essential oils & blends, at home, healthy & fit, personal care, diffusers& accessories, and animal care. The essential oils and blends segment focuses on providing products such as essential oil singles, essential oil blends, roll-ons, massage oils, collections, diffusers & tools, accessories, dietary essential oils. Young Living Essential Oils mission is to honor their stewardship to champion nature’s living energy, essential oils, by fostering a community of healing and discovery while inspiring individuals to wellness, purpose, and abundance.

doTERRA:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Pleasant Grove, Utah, U.S., doTERRA is involved in manufacturing and distribution of high quality Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade (CPTG) essential oils. The company operates in two segments essential oils and other products. Essential oils segment focuses on providing single oils, proprietary blends, dōterra on guard products, deep blue products, digestzen products. doTERRA mission is of sharing therapeutic-grade essential oils with the world.

The company has its footprint worldwide with its locations in 17 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Recent Developments:

In June 2016, doTERRA expanded in Canada with two new distribution centres. The expansion will serve as a client base and bring continual growth and opportunities throughout the world.

In April 2012, doTERRA expanded itself in Japan. This expansion would act as a growth driver as Taiwan acts as a prime location with highly accessible, executive offices and vibrant product stores.

MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS:

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, U.S., MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS is involved in the manufacture and sales of organic herbs & spices, organic body care products, organic teas, natural health. MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS operates on following business areas as herbs and spices, teas, aromatherapy, ingredients, health, bath and body, containers, home goods, specials. Aromatherapy segment offers products such as aroma oil blends, aroma sprays, candles, diffusers and burners, essential oils, hydrosols, kits and samples.

