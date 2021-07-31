Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market expected USD 879.51 Million at a CAGR of 18.2% Forecast 2025 | Research Analysis By EUROTECH S.p.A, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infodev Electronics Designers International Inc.

Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market is expected to reach USD 879.51 Million by 2025 from USD 232.42 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in this market are iris-GmbH is going to dominate the automated passenger counting and information system market following with DILAX Intelcom GmbH, EUROTECH S.p.A, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infodev Electronics Designers International Inc., Ermetris Srl, Postec Technolgy among others..

Segmentation:

By Technology (Infrared, Stereoscopic Vision, Time-Of-Flight),

By Type (Passenger Information Display Systems, Passenger Information Announcement Systems, Emergency Communication Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Application, Infotainment Systems),

By Device & Component (Sensors, Public Announcement Systems, Multimedia Display, Networking and Communication Devices),

By Application (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers:

The major factors driving the growth of this automated passenger counting and information system market are growing adoption of real time transport data and technological advancements in information systems and increasing usage of advanced solutions to optimize operational costs. On the other hand lack of awareness and poor infrastructure for installing passenger information systems may hinder the growth of the global automated passenger counting and information system market.

GROWING ADOPTION OF REAL TIME TRANSPORT DATA:

Real Time Transport Protocol, or RTP, is a data transfer protocol which is designed specifically to exchange real-time sensitive, audio-visual data on the IP-based networks.

The real time transport protocol is able to code multimedia data streams such as audio or video and divide them into packets and then transmit them over an IP network.

At transport level, real time transport protocol majorly uses connectionless UDP (User Datagram Protocol).

RTP allows data to be exchanged in Unicast as well as Multicast communication. In order to handle and meet the necessary Quality of Service parameters (QoS parameters) during the transfer, RTP partners with the Real Time Control Protocol (RTCP).

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN INFORMATION SYSTEMS:

The improvement in the performance of computers and communications technologies has now started to have a significant impact on the urban public transport industry such as e-ticketing and automated passenger counting.

Automatic data collection systems such as automatic vehicle location systems, automatic passenger counting systems, advanced passenger information systems and electronic fare payment and ticketing systems are becoming universal in large systems such as in railways, and various different public transportation modes, and this automated passenger counting system has positive impact on the quality and availability of information for service and operations planning which control in the service and helps in measuring the resultant service quality delivered to passengers.

Due to globalization various technological advancements are taking place the need to technology has become more important in almost every industry. With more technological development taking place across the world, the transportation industry is also getting technologically advance and hence use of various software such as GPS system and automated passenger counting and for better transit of the public transport and for a good experience of the consumer.

INCREASING USAGE OF ADVANCED SOLUTIONS TO OPTIMIZE OPERATIONAL COSTS:

In order to achieve the maximum asset optimization is a major challenge for major IT companies. Hence in order to determine the key points of a cost reduction program, it is essential to identify the points that must be addressed so as to achieve the expected results without compromising strategic aspects of the business. Various companies provide different advance solutions to optimize the operational cost of automated passenger counting system.

For instance ETA Transit (U.S.) offers various solutions which with features such as real time GPS, automated passenger counting, analytic reports and other features to make an immediate and lasting impact on different transit situation.

The company provides a software under the brand name Spot which delivers a solution geared up for agencies of all sizes and operational realities it also future-proofs the operation with an easy path so as to add future upgrades and capabilities to meet changing marketplace, rider, and logistical demands.

Hence use of new methodology in the transportation such as use of automated passenger counting and GPS system has optimized the operational costs in such a way that the given service is ensured in a proper way. , Automated passenger counting also promotes the combination of optimization, simulation and adjacent resource scheduling techniques to face real world applications.

