Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market is Thriving by Top Players: Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., WABCO, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Forecast by 2025

The Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, raising the initial estimated value of USD 26.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 50.8 billion by 2025. Increasing safety features and introduction of safety laws by the authorities are one of the major factors for the rise in demand of the market.

Top Key-Players Included in this Report:

Anti-Lock Braking System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH,

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aptiv

BorgWarner Inc.

WABCO

DENSO CORPORATION

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

ADVICS CO.LTD.

Mando Corp.

AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

Brembo

Federal-Mogul LLC

Knorr-Bremse

Market Segmentation:

By Sub-Systems

Sensors

Electronic Control Unit

Hydraulic Unit

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Automotive Anti-lock Braking System Market Covers the following Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The global automotive anti-lock braking system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive anti-lock braking system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

