Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top key players – Capgemini, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System), Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle {BEV}, Hybrid Electric Vehicle {HEV}, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle {PHEV}), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.42 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Automotive cyber security can be defined as the technology which is combined with the vehicle’s open interface which secures the data & information for the vehicle, manufacturing plant & IT system. This technology helps in detection, prevention & responding to every possible security threat.

Market Drivers:

Rise in electric content per vehicle and increasing number of telematics users across the globe

Stringent rules by regulatory bodies for data protection in the vehicle make it necessary to use such technology

Market Restraints:

There is high cost involved in development & installation of automotive cyber security which restraints the market

Unawareness of such technology within many countries due lack of technological advancement

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in automotive cyber security market are

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.,

Cisco,

ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security Part of NNG Group,

Capgemini,

HARMAN International,

Intel Corporation,

BlackBerry Limited,

NXP Semiconductors,

ESCRYPT,

secunet,

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.,

ACEA,

CAA Club Group and KAMA.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Cyber security software for automatic and self-driving cars has been launched by black berry. This software detects any unusual error in the program which is being used in self-driving cars.

In February 2017, Cap-Gemini launched new automotive cyber security software which respond, detect & prevent cyber security threat for connected vehicles.

Market Segmentation:

By Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

By Application

Telematics System

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control & Comfort System

Communication System

ADAS & Safety System

By Form

In-Vehicle

External Cloud Services

By Vehicle

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive cyber security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive cyber security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.