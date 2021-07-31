Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
New Study On “2018-2025 Backup-as-a-service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
— Global Backup-as-a-service Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Backup-as-a-service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Backup-as-a-service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backup-as-a-service development in United States, Europe and China.
Online backup service, also known as BaaS, refers to the frequent backup of folders, files, or the entire content of HDDs by service providers to remote secure cloud-based data repositories.
Our analysts have predicted that in terms of geographic regions, the cloud backup services market will witness considerable growth in the North Americas during the next few years. Our analysts predicted that this region will hold the market share due to increasing adoption of IoT.
In 2017, the global Backup-as-a-service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
HPE
Dell
Commvault Systems
NetApp
Unitrends Inc
IBM
Oracle Corporation
Veritas Technologies
Veeam Software
CA Technologies
Acronis International GmbH
Arcserve
Datto
Alphabet
Cisco
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3377782-global-backup-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online backup
Cloud backup
Market segment by Application, split into
Email Backup
Application Backup
Media Storage Backup
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Backup-as-a-service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Backup-as-a-service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3377782-global-backup-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Online backup
1.4.3 Cloud backup
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Email Backup
1.5.3 Application Backup
1.5.4 Media Storage Backup
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Backup-as-a-service Market Size
2.2 Backup-as-a-service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Backup-as-a-service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Backup-as-a-service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Backup-as-a-service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Backup-as-a-service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Backup-as-a-service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 HPE
12.2.1 HPE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.2.4 HPE Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HPE Recent Development
12.3 Dell
12.3.1 Dell Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dell Recent Development
12.4 Commvault Systems
12.4.1 Commvault Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.4.4 Commvault Systems Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Commvault Systems Recent Development
12.5 NetApp
12.5.1 NetApp Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.5.4 NetApp Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.6 Unitrends Inc
12.6.1 Unitrends Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.6.4 Unitrends Inc Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Unitrends Inc Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 Oracle Corporation
12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Veritas Technologies
12.9.1 Veritas Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.9.4 Veritas Technologies Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Veritas Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Veeam Software
12.10.1 Veeam Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction
12.10.4 Veeam Software Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Veeam Software Recent Development
12.11 CA Technologies
12.12 Acronis International GmbH
12.13 Arcserve
12.14 Datto
12.15 Alphabet
12.16 Cisco
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349