Global Bioburden testing Market projected to reach USD 971.42 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Global bioburden testing market is projected to reach USD 971.42 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Bioburden testing Market

The global market for bioburden testing by the following sub-categories is presented

By Product Consumables Culture Media, Reagents & Kits Other Consumables Instruments Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Microscopes Automated Microbial Identification Systems Others



By Test Type

Aerobic Count

Anaerobic Count

Fungi / Mold Count

Spore Count

By Application

Raw Materials Testing

Medical Devices Testing

In-Process Material Testing

Sterilization Validation Testing

Equipment Cleaning Validation

By End User

Microbial Testing Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industry

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Bioburden Testing Market

Bioburden test is also known as microbial enumeration test. Bioburden test is mainly done in Pharmaceutical industry, food and beverages company, municipal & environment water plants, microbiological water testing plants, and other. As per of the FDA standards the pharmaceutical company and food manufacturing company should monitor the bioburden pressure on the products used by humans and animals.

The proportion of high recall of products is due to the contamination of food by microorganisms and pathogens. In May 2018 FDA recalls frozen broccoli cuts produced by GIANT Food Stores, LLC. As the food material was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, consumption of contaminated frozen Broccoli may cause listeriosis.

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

To gain a detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL BIOBURDEN TESTING MARKET

Increase in Incidence of outbreak of chemicals contamination in food and beverage industry:

As the demand of food and beverages has been increased, testing of microorganism from raw materials till packaging process it became essential. Because during manufacturing process chances of microbial contamination rises up at it proceed towards the packaging.

Rising demand of convenience and Packaged products

Convenience foods are commercially processed to make it convenient for storage and require less preparation time. Convenience food is also called processed foods. The perishable food include meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs and many raw fruits and vegetables and need to be refrigerated while, semi perishable food stored at optimum temperature remains unspoiled for six months to one year.

According to an article by Germany trade and invest the food and beverage industry of Germany had a production value of USD 208.65 billion in the year 2015. The report also stated that the confectionary and snack product market has market value of USD 14.75 billion in the year 2015. By rising demand of convenience and packaged products the market value of bioburden testing has been enhanced.

