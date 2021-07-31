Global Biochips Market 2024 With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Illumina, Inc., FLUIDIGM, PerkinElmer Inc.

Market Analysis:

The Global Biochips Market is accounted for USD 13.23 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major players in global Biochips market include:

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company

Illumina, Inc., FLUIDIGM

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Predictive Biosciences, Inc.

MYcroarray, Digital Genomics, Inc

Elim Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

CustomArray Inc.

Falcon Genomics, Inc.

Genalyte, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

AGENDIA

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc.

Table of Contents:

Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions Industry Overview Growth Drivers, Market Trends, And Challenges Innovations In The Biochips Industry Product Overview Biochip And Microarray Construction Applications Of Biochips Competitive Landscape Global Market Perspective Regional Market Perspective Company Profiles

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing applications of biochips

Technological advancements and new product launches

Strict regulatory guidelines

High instrument costs

Market Segmentation

Market Type

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein Chips

Fabrication Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

End user

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies,

Academic & Research Institutes

