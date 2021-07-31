Global Biochips Market 2024 With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Illumina, Inc., FLUIDIGM, PerkinElmer Inc.
Market Analysis:
The research report insight Worldwide Biochips Market report offers the crucial estimation of the market. The global Biochips market report serves essential and auxiliary information which is illustrated as pie-charts, Biochips tables, systematic outlook, and reference diagrams.
The Global Biochips Market is accounted for USD 13.23 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
The major players in global Biochips market include:
- Abbott
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Illumina, Inc., FLUIDIGM
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Predictive Biosciences, Inc.
- MYcroarray, Digital Genomics, Inc
- Elim Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- CustomArray Inc.
- Falcon Genomics, Inc.
- Genalyte, Inc.
- Hologic, Inc.
- AGENDIA
- WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
- Industry Overview
- Growth Drivers, Market Trends, And Challenges
- Innovations In The Biochips Industry
- Product Overview
- Biochip And Microarray Construction
- Applications Of Biochips
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Perspective
- Regional Market Perspective
- Company Profiles
Major market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing applications of biochips
- Technological advancements and new product launches
- Strict regulatory guidelines
- High instrument costs
Market Segmentation
Market Type
- DNA Chip
- Lab-on-a-chip
- Protein Chips
Fabrication Technology
- Microarrays
- Microfluidics
End user
- Hospital
- Diagnostic Centers
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies,
- Academic & Research Institutes
