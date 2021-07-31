Global Burn Care Market expected to reach 3,253.99 million at CAGR 7.0% Forecast to 2024 | Key Players Coloplast Group, Integra Lifesciences Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc.), Medtronic, 3M, Hollister Incorporated

The development rate is anticipated relying upon the scholarly examination of the data on the overall Global Burn care Market. The drivers and restrictions are assembled after the entire consciousness of the worldwide industry development. Likewise, different significant players in the worldwide market have been studied n this report. Consolidating the information with the important discoveries, the report has anticipated the solid future development of the Burn care industry in the entirety of its regional and various segments.

Global Burn Care Market is expected to reach 3,253.99 million by 2024 from 1,911.77 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast to 2024.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Players: Global Burn care Market

The Acelity L.P. Inc. is going to dominate the global burn care followed by-Smith & Nephew, Molyncke Healthcare and other players operating in this market are include ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast Group, Integra Lifesciences Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc.), Medtronic, 3M, Hollister Incorporated and DeRoyal Industry.

Segmentation: Global Burn care Market

By Product Type

Advanced Burn Care Products,

Biologics,

Traditional Burn Care Products, Other),

By Depth of Burn

Partial-Thickness Burns,

Minor Burns,

Full-Thickness Burns

By End User

Hospitals,

Burn Care Centres,

Homecare,

Clinic,

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender,

Retail

By Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

Key focus of the report : Global Burn care Market

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Drivers: Global Burn care Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of burn injuries, advancements in burn care products, rising number of emergency centres and burn units, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure are boosting the growth of the global burn care market. On the other hand, high cost of advanced treatments and products, lack of reimbursement, stringent regulatory requirements may hinder the growth of the market.

ADVANCEMENTS IN BURN CARE PRODUCTS

The increased number of burn cases in various forms such as severe, minor, partial, full burns required several types of prevention such as prevention from infection and spread of wound and others have led to technological advancements in the products. The burn care centres focus on stabilizing the patient, preventing infection and optimizing functional recovery. Companies are investing in R&D (Research and Development)

Genzyme, a biotechnology company based in Massachusetts, U.S. has a cultured based option, Epicel, which provides keratinocytes, which are expanded over 2 to 3 weeks.

Avita, a medical device company based in Califronia, U.S. offers ReCell which prepare a mixture of keratinocytes, melanocytes, and stem cells from patient’s skin in a liquid formulation for spraying onto the excised burn wound during the same operation.

Modex Therapeutics Ltd., a cell therapy and dermatology manufacturing company based in Lausanne, Switzerland, offers EpiDex, an engineered, fully differentiated autologous skin substitute derived from keratinocytes showing efficacy comparable with split-thickness skin grafts in wound closure and healing.

RISING NUMBER OF EMERGENCY CENTERS AND BURN UNITS

Rising number of burn cases has resulted in increased number of burn care centers for treatment. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 6 million patients seek medical help for burns annually. The majority of patients were treated in outpatient clinics which lie in the hospital premises with other departments which are generally not well equipped for burn treatment, where inpatient treatment, with well-equipped and skilled staffing a specialized burn unit was required. Emergency departments and burn care centers are rising and required as all forms of burns cannot be treated in the hospitals. Severely burned patients require special treatment and prevention from infections which is provided in burn care centers which are equipped with facilities for the treatment.

According to American Health Association (AHA), in 2013 the U.S. has 235 Level I trauma centres and 128 burn centres.

According to American Health Association (AHA), in America 44.0% of hospital care initiated the immediate care in emergency departments (ED). The visits to ED have increased by 22.0% over the past ten years. In 2011, there were more than 129 million ED visits.

