Global Dermatology Drugs Market Size 2024 by Top Key Players: Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Limited, Galderma S. A, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co., Inc

Market Analysis:

The Global Dermatology Drugs Market is accounted for USD 20.31 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market reports contain data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

Market status and development trend of Dermatology Drugs by their types and applications. This report also includes the cost and profit status of Dermatology Drugs, and marketing status, Market growth drivers and challenges in this Market.

Top Companies in Dermatology Drugs Market are as follows:

Global Dermatology Drug Market is dominated by Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Limited, Galderma S. A, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co., Inc, Valeant, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing number of skin diseases across all age-groups

Rising expenditure on personal care

Stringent regulations for dermatology drugs approval

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of diseases, the global dermatology drugs market is segmented into acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin cancer and others.

On the basis of prescription mode, the global dermatology drugs market is segmented into prescription based drugs and over the counter drugs. ‘

On the basis of drug classification, the global dermatology drugs market is segmented into corticosteroids, astringents, anti-inflammatory and antipruritic drugs, anti-infective/antibacterial drugs and antifungal drugs.

On the basis of route of administration of drugs, the segmentation of dermatology drugs market is topical, oral and parenteral administration.

On the basis of distribution channels, global dermatology drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

On the basis of end users, global dermatology drugs market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinics and cosmetic centres.

On the basis of geography, dermatology drugs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America and Europe are the leading markets for dermatology drugs due to prevalence of skin diseases as well as increasing R&D investments for the manufacture of dermatology drugs. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the potential market during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of skin diseases like psoriasis, acne; higher adoption rate of advanced therapeutics and growing awareness about skin disorders.

Competitive Analysis:

The dermatology drug market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dermatology drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

