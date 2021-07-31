Global FRP Bridge Market Outlook 2024 by Top Competitors Analysis;System, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Composicon, Composites Advantage, Creative Pultrusions, Inc., CTS Bridges Ltd, Diversified Structural Composites

Market Analysis:.

The Global FRP Bridge Market accounted for USD 53.20million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

The value chain analysis helps to evaluate major raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing processes, customer analysis and major distributor analyses. The Global FRP Bridge Market Analysis Report covers detailed analysis of the Global FRP Bridge Market value chain. The report reveals the mapping according to product type, applications and regional segmentation. Furthermore, the regional segment is broken down at country level. The report also covers a detailed breakdown, a competitive scenario, a wide product portfolio of leading players active in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in tandem with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to help people understand the macro and micro market scenario. It also provides specific information on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all other important market activities in recent years.

The demand for FRP bridge is mainly attributed to the superior properties offered by them, which include excellent resistance to corrosion against de-icing salts, high strength to weight ratio, and tensile strength.There is a growing demand for FRP bridgein decks, girders andrebars, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Competitors:

includeAit Bridge System, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Composicon, Composites Advantage, Creative Pultrusions, Inc., CTS Bridges Ltd, Diversified Structural Composites, Fibercore Europe, Fiberline Composites A/S, Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc., Hardcore Composites LLC., Hughes Bros Inc., Kansas Structural Composites, Kenway Corporation, Lifespan Structures, Martin Marietta Composites, Inc., Solomon Composites LLC, Strongwell Corporation, Vectorply Corporation, Zellcomp Inc. and many more.

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

Drivers and restrains of the market

To get a comprehensive overview of the FRP Bridge Market.

Key developments in FRP Bridge Market

Market volume

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Major Market Drivers:

Superior properties than alternatives

Ease of installation

Growing use of FRP materials in the manufacturing of decks

Market Restraint:

High cost of carbon fiber

Sensitivity to UV radiations

FRP Bridge Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Major classifications are as follows:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Major applications are as follows:

Deck

Girders

Rebars

This Study Report Specifies Following Objectives:

To provide overview of FRP Bridge industry

To study and forecast the FRP Bridge market on the basis of types, applications, regions

To analyze current market size and forecast till 2024 for compete FRP Bridge market with respect to major regions

To define competitive landscape mapping of the key regular patterns

To gauge FRP Bridge market dynamics impacting the market during the projection period i.e. opportunities, drivers, limitations, and current/upcoming trend

