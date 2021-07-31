Global High Strength Steel Market 2026 by Trends, Size, Share, Driver, Trends, Forecast Key Players POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL

Global High Strength Steel Market report provides a far-reaching analysis of the Global High Strength Steel Market by types, applications, players and regions. This report contains all company profiles for top players and brands. We’ve taken up their company profiles to truly understand these key players and brands. It also includes a synopsis of market definition, classifications and market trends.

Global High Strength Steel Market, By Grade (High Strength Low alloy, Dual Phase, Transformation Inducted Plasticity, Bake hardenable, Rephosphorised steel and Interstitial Free), Product Type (Cold Rolled, Hot Rolled, Metallic Coated and Direct Rolled), End User (Automotive, Construction, Heavy Machinery, Ship Building, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global high strength steel market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Competitors Analysis :

POSCO:

POSCO was established in 1968, and is headquartered at Pohang, South Korea. POSCO is engaged in designing, developing and providing steels worldwide. POSCO operates its business through two business segments Steel, Trading, Construction and Others. The company has its presence in Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe, Osania. The subsidiary of the company is POSCO DAEWOO (South Korea), POSCO ENERGY Co., Ltd. (South Korea), POSCO ICT(South Korea), POSCO Chemtech Co Ltd (South Korea), Posco Energy(South Korea) and others.

In September 2018, POSCO enhances Free Education on AI, Big Data, and loT in Line with the Vision, this program will help in the free education courses on artificial intelligence, big data, and IoT for job seekers as well as for the public.

In June 2018, POSCO announced the engagement with the Tata Steel Europe (TSE) (U.K.), to exchange the high corrosion-resistant MagiZinc products. This agreement will plate the new technology of TSE to the company to enhance steel products in the automotive sector.

ArcelorMittal South Africa:

ArcelorMittal South Africa was founded in 1928, and headquarters is located at South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa is engaged in providing sustainable steel to mining companies. The company operates its business through the flat steel products, long steel products and coke & chemicals. The company has it presence in South Africa and Asia and various subsidiaries as Saldanha Steel (South Africa), Companhia Mozambique De Trefiloria (South Africa), Collect-A-Can (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Oakwood Trading 21 (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), ArcelorMittal South Africa Operations (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) and others.

In March 2014, ArcelorMittal South Africa received an award from Babcock for a contract to implement service line replacement as a part of greater Blast Furnace N4 reline project at Newcastle Works.

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION:

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION was founded in the year of 1950 and it is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION is engaged in manufacturing, developing product and also provides services. The company majorly operates its business through two different segments Steelmaking and steel fabrication, Engineering and construction, Chemicals, New materials and System solutions. It operates its business in North, Central and South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia and subsidiaries are Nisshin Steel Co Ltd (Japan), Nippon Steel & Sumikin Texeng Company Limited (Japan), NS Solutions Corporation (Japan), Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation (Japan).

In April 2018, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) prepared plan for continuous hot-dip galvanizing line at Kimitsu Works that may strengthen the supply system for ultra-high-tensile steel sheets in the market. This will help the company to expand in the market.

In June 2017, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) and Standard Steel LLC (SS) achieved “Excellent Supplier 2016” award in the U.S. on June from TTX Company. This helped the company to strengthen their footprint in North American market as company provides high-quality and high-performance.

