Global Home Gateway Market 2019- Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024
In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.
EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.
In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
According to this study, over the next five years the Home Gateway market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5790 million by 2024, from US$ 3880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Gateway market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Home Gateway value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
ADSL
VDSL
Ethernet
GPON
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial (Hotel, etc.)
Others (Hospital, etc.)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Arris
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Sagemcom
AVM
Advanced Digital Broadcast
Actiontec Electronics
Humax
Technicolor
ZTE
Zhone Technologies
ZyXEL Communications
Comtrend
Audio Codes

