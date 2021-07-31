Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report Of 2019 predicts a rise at a CAGR of 5.8%

The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report Is now available !

According to this report, the market will register an increase from $431 billion to $606 billion between 2018 and 2024. The growth will rise at a high CAGR of 5.8%. It offers in-depth analysis in all areas. For instance, it has covered 16 and 24 vertical markets and technology markets, respectively. Other aspects are five regional markets, 43 national markets and details of up to 630 submarkets and relevant topics. Check out a summary of the various analysis.

By 16 Vertical Market Reports Summaries:

Safe City

Public Events Security

Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)

Natural Disasters Mitigation

Mass Transportation Security

Maritime Security

Intelligence Agencies

Immigration Enforcement

Diplomatic Corp. Security

Critical Infrastructure Protection

CBRN Security & Safety

Border Security

Aviation Security

Other Vertical Markets

By 5 Revenue Source Markets

Integration & Installation

Maintenance & Upgrades

Outsources Services

Planning & Consulting

Product Sales

By 24 Technology Market Reports

X-Ray Screening

Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)

Video Analytics

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Non-Lethal Weapons

Metal Detectors

Intrusion Detection Systems

Intelligence Services IT

Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Emergency Communication

Electronic Fencing

Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents

Cybersecurity

Counter-IED Technologies

Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection

C2/C4ISR Systems

Border & Perimeter Barriers

Biometrics

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation

Big Data for HLS and public safety

Automatic Border Control (ABC)

It is good to note that it is now 17 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Equally important, the market, industries as well as technologies associated with the global public safety and homeland security will also skyrocket. The reason is obvious. All the parties are working tirelessly to curb a repeat of the same in the future.

Global homeland security & public safety has covered a number of relevant technologies. They include the likes of personal gear, intelligence service IT, video surveillance and analytics, emergency and cybersecurity. Others are the likes of Counter-IED and explosive trace detection, C2/C4ISR systems, biometrics, CBRN and infectious disease detection, big data and border control.

One of major market drivers is a terror. The upcoming technologies including AI-based video analytics, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, 5G, AI-based cybersecurity, smart sensors, big data & data analytics, artificial intelligence, anti-drone systems, and UGV will also contribute the growth. The administrations of President Trump of the United States and President Xi of the People’s Republic of China also have security policies that will attribute to that.

In the aim of avoiding a regime change, countries with autocratic or semi-autocratic governments such as Turkey, Russia, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi-Arabia has also invested in the same. The case is not so different from Iraq, Yemen, and Syria as a result of conflicts. Others include organized crimes, cyberterrorism, and cybersecurity among others.

As far as this particular market is concerned, the leaders as of now are North America and Asian-Pacific. That will not change during the forecast period, and the regions will also have 50% of the market share. Based on market size per citizen, Israel, the US, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are on top.