Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market reach USD 803.98 million by 2025 | Major Players IBM Corporation, Abbott, Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market 2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Global Hospital LIMS Market is expected to reach USD 803.98 million by 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of the healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast 2025.

Major Players: Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are-ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Abbott, Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, McKesson Corporation, LabWare, LABWORKS among others.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, By Component (Service, Software), By Product Type (Industry-Specific, Broad-Based), Application (Diagnostics, Medical Devices, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers: Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing use of hospital LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of hospital LIMS for various application and technological advancements in hospital LIMS services.

RISING NEED FOR ADOPTION OF HOSPITAL LIMS FOR VARIOUS APPLICATIONS

Nowadays, hospitals and modern laboratories have to operate in a context where in there is a vast volume of data. Collecting sufficient data for identifying the patients and their related samples is regarded as central to the hospital laboratory performance. The collected data must be clear, accessible, complete, timely, and relevant, so that the healthcare professionals can use them to provide quality services and applications

Data management systems have become the basic need of any of the laboratory for tracking samples and to meet the needs of the growing strict regulations, but the hospital LIMS helps in increasing the productivity and workflow without wasting much time on the system.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the goal of healthcare information systems is to develop mechanisms to promote the efficient retrieval of patient information to be used for patient care, statistics, and for educational and research purposes.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN HOSPITAL LIMS SERVICES

Some of the latest technological advancements in the field of hospital LIMS are the cloud-based hospital LIMS, which facilitates the users for the secured data and access to the LIMS software at any time using an internet-ready device.

The introduction of wireless and other advanced technologies as critical business tools has impacted every aspect of medicine from research to diagnostics, and surgery to record keeping.

The rising technological advancements in the hospital LIMS provided better and latest systems to be used in the industries. The advanced hospital LIMS works faster, efficient, and more securely which increases the product demand in the market and eventually that drives the growth of the hospital LIMS market.

Various technologically advanced hospital LIMS are available in the market. Some of the advancements and product launches done by the companies like, In January 2018, Abbott Informatics launched the STAR LIMS Clinical Solution V 9.1 that features enhanced modification required for the healthcare informatics solution.

