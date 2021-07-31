Global Industrial Boilers Market Competitive Strategies, Demand with Top Brands – Sofinter S.p.a, BHEL, Harbin Electric Corporation, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

This report provides the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to evaluate and validate the market size of Industrial Boilers Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Leading players in the market have been identified through secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Industrial boilers are an indispensable part of process plants where steam is used to supply heat to various processes being carried out. A lot of discussion happens around the attributes of a good industrial boiler. This article highlights ten features of industrial boilers which promise a good performance. It has its wide application in food, chemical, refineries, primary metal, and others. Increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources and increasing natural gas usage may act as the major driver in the growth of Industrial boilers market. Strict emission standards may hamper the market.

Global Industrial Boilers Market accounted for USD 12.32 billion and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Industrial Boilers Market Fuel Type (Natural Gas & Biomass, Coal, Oil); Type (Water Tube, Fire Tube); Boiler Horse Power (10BHP-150BHP, 151BHP-300BHP, 301BHP-600BHP); End-Use Industry (Food, Chemical, Refineries, Primary Metal); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players in GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL BOILERS MARKET are John Wood Group plc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., DEC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, Sofinter S.p.a, BHEL, Harbin Electric Corporation, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Thermax Global, AB&CO, ALFA LAVAL, ANDRITZ, Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Robey-Wellman Boilers & Furnaces Ltd., Taiyuan Boiler Group Co. Ltd., Superior Boiler Works Inc., Vapor Power, Bryan Steam, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co Inc., and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources

Increasing natural gas usage

High cost of installation

Strict emission standards

Market Segmentation:

The Global Industrial Boilers Market is segmented on the basis of fuel type into natural gas & biomass, coal, oil, and others.

On the basis of type, the global industrial boilers market is segmented into lay-up, pultrusion, resin transfer molding, injection molding, filament winding, compression molding, and others.

On the basis of boiler horse power, the global industrial boilers market is segmented into 10BHP-150BHP, 151BHP-300BHP, and 301BHP-600BHP

On the basis of end-use industry, the global industrial boilers market is segmented into food, chemical, refineries, primary metal, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global industrial boilers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global industrial boilers market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.