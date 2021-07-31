Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market 2024 Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Forecast,the key players are:SA and, SMB Corporation and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Medu Scientific Ltd, China RH Contraceptives Co.

Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices, By Product Type (Hormonal IUCD, Copper IUCD), By End-User (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Community Healthcare), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to reach USD 4,851.2 million by 2024 from USD 3,684.1 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage Executive Summary Market Size by Manufacturers Market Size by Type Market Size by Application Manufacturers Profiles Production Forecasts Consumption Forecast Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors Key Findings Appendix

Report Scope

Market drivers and restrains

Key trends of the market

Challenges of market growth

Major players in the market

CAGR values for the forecast period and historic years

Key Features of the Report

Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands

Key parameters which are driving the market

Key trends of the market

Challenges of market growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Market volume

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Bayer AG dominated the IUCD devices market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Mona Lisa N.V. Some of the other players in this market include DKT International, Egemen International, Melbea AG, Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Limited, Medical Engineering Corporation SA and, SMB Corporation and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Medu Scientific Ltd, China RH Contraceptives Co., Ltd, Sanghai Jolly Medical Education Co., Ltd, Bernstein Leibhard LLP, ZheijangDaji Medical Instruments, Ltd., Nimble International, AME Line, Technico, Cepeo, Contraceptivos, InjeflexInd And Com Ltda, Bersil, Amed among others holds 34.0% of the IUCDdelivery market in 2016.

BAYER HEALTHCARE AG:

Founded in 1863 and headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, Bayer AG is a provider of healthcare, nutrition, and high-technology materials and services. The company has three business segments, namely, HealthCare, Crop Science, and Material Science. The HealthCare segment offers a wide range of products under animal health, pharmaceuticals, consumer care, and medical care. The pharmaceutical business offers a wide range of products in the therapeutic area of oncology, haematology, and ophthalmology, and offers products for women’s health and cardiology therapeutic applications

Recent Developments:

In October 2016, Bayer AG has successfully concluded the European registration procedure to gain EUwide marketing authorization for its new low-dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LNGIUS). The product is named Kyleena and will be available in the market from 2017 January. In September 2016, Bayer AG has successfully received FDA approval for its new low-dose levonorgestrel releasing intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) “Kyleena” The launch of this product in October in U.S.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Established in 1901 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Teva is one of the leading global companies in IUCD devices market. The company is engaged in developing, producing, and marketing affordable generic drugs as well as innovative and specialty pharmaceutical ingredients. Teva operates through two business segments, namely generic medicine and specialty medicine. Teva’s specialty medicines business focuses on central nervous system (CNS), respiratory oncology, pain, and women’s health therapeutic areas as well as biologics.

MONA LISA N.V.:

Mona Lisa N.V. was founded in 1996, and is a subsidiary for EurimPharmaheadquarterd in Germany. Prior to 1996 the company was known as Homesteel-Achel which was an exclusive sub-manufacturer for Organon from 1980 to 1996. Mona Lisa specializes in manufacturing class II and III medical devices used in the field of gynecology. Mona Lisa N.V products are Copper-Intrauterine-Devices (IUD), Aspiration needles and Consultation services / sub-manufacturing services.

