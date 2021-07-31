Global IoT Platform Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Sap, GE, Google, Davra, PTC, AT&T, Relayr, Bosch Software Innovations

Global IoT Platform Market, By Platform(Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement), Service (Professional Services, Training & Consulting, Integration Services, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services), Application (Home Automation, Wearable Technology, Smart City, Industrial Automation, Connected Transportation, Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Agriculture, Connected Logistics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The report is an encapsulation of all the data a new player needs in order to excel the IoT Platform market, like the company profiles of the top players and brands that are dominating the market. The IoT Platform Market is a synopsis to the study of ICT industry and the report also provides valuable insights about the leading drivers, upcoming trends, applications and challenges, determined by our Experts. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market and is provide valuable insights impacting the growth of this market across the globe. SWOT analysis is the method to tell any market’s strengths and weaknesses (i.e. drivers and restrains) so that you know on what to stick and what to avoid, IoT Platform market report not only consists of SWOT analysis but also provides with the CAGR value fluctuation on the Forecast period of 2018-2025.

According to the new report, global demand for IoT Platform market was valued at approximately USD 1,640.4 million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 6,010.0 million in 2025 with growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.6%.

Well known players of Global IoT Platform market are IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Sap, GE, Google, Davra, PTC, AT&T, Relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Ericsson, Sierra Wireless, Wind River, Axiros, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, Apple, Salesforce, Huawei Technologies, Atos and others.

Recently, in June 2018, SORACOM Inc., a provider of cloud-native platform for the IoT entered into a strategic partnership with Mnubo Inc., a data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for IoT Company for offering IoT solutions for global enterprises. This association helped IoT companies to have scalable and flexible IoT solution within less time to have actionable business use cases.

This market research analysis identifies the large-scale benefits of using Internet of Things (IoT) devices as one of the primary growth factors that will drive the growth of the IoT platform market during the next few years. IoT integrates technologies such as data communication, data storage, hardware design, and mining and is the latest trend in the global technology arena. Due of its potential applications and numerous advantages including high convenience, improved decision-making, improved handling of emergencies, cost benefits, improved quality of life, remote access, and improvements in safety and security, several organizations, industries, and technologists are adopting IoT since it empowers the end-user to make informed decisions.

Market Segments

By Application

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Retail

Smart Agriculture

Connected Logistics

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Platform

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Service

Professional Services

Training & Consulting

Integration Services

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Major market drivers and restraints

Demand for better connectivity

Growing diversity in IoT standards

Threat of cyber-attacks reduces market spirit

Implementation of IoT platform leads to loss of jobs for unskilled employees

Industrial internet revolution

Investments in IoT start-ups

Scope of Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2025

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the IoT Platform market in upcoming years

Precise estimation of the global IoT Platform market size, share and its contribution to the Global IoT Platform market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IoT Platform industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of IoT Platform manufacturers

