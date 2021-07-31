Global Low Temperature Coating Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly by Tulip Paints, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., Dupont, The Valspar Corporation, Platinum Phase SdnBhd

Low temperature coating is also known as low cure coating which is used in automotive electronics due to its short healing time and expanded efficiency level. These are primarily used in order to prevent coating in specific areas during the diffusion coating process below1,500°F. These coatings are used in automotive, heavy-duty equipment, industrial, architectural and furniture manufacturing sectors.

Global Low Temperature Coating Market Coating Type (Powder-Based, Liquid-Based), Resin Type (Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), End Use (Automotive, Heavy-Duty Equipment, Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Low Temperature Coating Market accounted for USD 3.54 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in low temperature coating market are

Bowers Industrial,

Vitracoat,

Tulip Paints,

PPG Industries Inc.,

Axalta Coating Systems LLC.,

Dupont,

The Valspar Corporation,

Platinum Phase SdnBhd,

Forrest Technical Coatings and

Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc. Among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Low Temperature Coating Market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Environment friendly coating

Growing demand from the automotive sector

More of energy saving due to minimization in cure temperatures

Difficult to use in thin film applications

Focus of the report:

1.The study provides an in-depth analysis of the GLOBAL LOW TEMPERATURE COATING MARKET and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

2.Changing market dynamics of the industry

3.Strategies of key players and product offerings

4.In-depth market segmentation

5.Recent industry trends and developments

6.Analyze and forecast GLOBAL LOW TEMPERATURE COATING MARKET on the basis of type, function and application.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of coating type, Global Low Temperature Coating Market is segmented into powder-based and liquid-based.

On the basis of resin type, global low temperature coating market is segmented into polyester, polyurethane and epoxy, acrylic.

On the basis offend use, global low temperature coating market is segmented into automotive, heavy-duty equipment, industrial, architectural and furniture.

On the basis of geography, global low temperature coating market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

