Global Medical Aesthetics Market is growing and the industry is joining it. This analysis examines various segments that are dependent on the fastest development in the estimate framework. It recognizes the most recent improvements, shares and systems in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market . The report gives an overview of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product Type (Aesthetic Laser Devices, Energy Devices, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Facial Aesthetic Devices), Applications (Anti-Aging & Wrinkles, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping & Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis & Vitiligo), End Users, Distribution Channel, Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 billion by 2024 from USD 10.12 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Energy Devices market has the largest market segment in medical aesthetics market.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-aesthetics-market

Key Points: Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Allergan is going to dominate the medical aesthetics market following with Lumenis, Cynosure, Inc. along with others such as Syneron Medical ltd, Cutera Inc, Venus Concept, Aerolase Corp, BTL Industries Inc, Sciton Inc, Suneva Medical, Inc. Mentor Worldwide llc, and Lutronic

Skin tightening and body contouring devices market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally energy devices are driving the market with highest market share. However, skin tightening and body contouring devices is growing with highest CAGR.

Ablative skin resurfacing devices is dominating the medical aesthetics laser devices market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market, analysis

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market, analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the Market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment’s, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restrain for the market. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/press-release/global-medical-aesthetics-market-3/

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage Executive Summary Market Size by Manufacturers Market Size by Type Market Size by Application Manufacturers Profiles Production Forecasts Consumption Forecast Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors Key Findings Appendix

For Report TOC Request Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-aesthetics-market

Analysis on the market gives us these points

To gain insights about the major regional insights in which is flourishing.

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the market Recent industry trends and developments

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The global medical aesthetics market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Allergan dominated the medical aesthetics market, accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Lumenis, Cynosure Inc. Other players in this market include BTL Industries, Ltd., Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc., Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Cutera, Sciton Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Solta Medical (a division of Valeant Aesthetics), and Syneron Medical Ltd., among others held 55.3% of the global medical aesthetics market in 2016.

Allergan:

Incorporated in 2013 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S., Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising branded pharmaceuticals, devices and biologic products for patients around the globe. The company operates through seven business segments: central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women’s health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Recent developments:

In April 2017, Allergan acquired ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc (U.S.), benefitting Allergan to become the sales leader in body contouring segment. In January 2017, Allergan introduced its first injectable product, Juvederm Volite to improve the facial skin quality which lasts for nine months with one application/treatment.

Lumenis :

Incorporated in 1991 and headquartered in Yokeneam, Israel, Lumenis is the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for developing surgical, aesthetic, and ophthalmic applications. The aesthetic segments offers treatment for ablative skin resurfacing, acne scars treatment, blepharoplasty, laser hair removal, pigmentation, rosacea, scar revision, skin toning, tattoo removal, vascular leg vein, non ablative skin resurfacing, and women’s health. Technology used for production of such devices are- Ablative Lasers CO2, IPL – Intense Pulsed Light, Long Pulsed – Nd:YAG, and Diode Lasers as Non Ablative Laser.

Recent Developments:

In April 2017, Lumenis announced the launch of PiQo4, powerful technology for the treatment of pigmentation and tattoo removal.

Cynosure Inc :

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, U.S., Cynosure is a leading provider of laser and light-based energy systems used for aesthetic treatment procedures. The company’s aesthetic devices product deals in three business segments which include non-invasive and minimally invasive laser, light-based aesthetic treatment applications, and RF energy based surgical and aesthetic applications solutions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2016, Cynosure received FDA clearance for its product, PicoSure Energy Delivery system for tattoo removal and treatment of pigmented lesions.

To Enquire Regarding This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-aesthetics-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, South America, MEA, Europe or Asia | Mail us at [email protected]

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]