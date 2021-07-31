Global Metering Pump Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to 2024 – Covering Key Players: Injection Technical Control Incorporation (Itc, S.L.), Lewa GmbH, Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Milton Roy Company, Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH, Seko S.P.A., Welore Engineering Private Limited, Seepex GmbH

The global metering pumps market accounted for USD 3.75billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Metering Pump Market report is a respected source of information which offers a magnifying view of the current market status. Both established and new players in the Global Metering Pump market can use this report for a complete understanding of the market. Various key factors are discussed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the Global MeteringPump market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis, and Consumer Needs by major regions, types, applications in Global market considering the past, present and future state of the Plastic Pump industry. The Plastic Pump market report provides a thorough overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications, and chain structure.

Companies Mentioned

DEX Corporation

Injection Technical Control Incorporation (Itc, S.L.),

Lewa GmbH

Mcfarland-Tritan LLC

Milton Roy Company

Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH

Seko S.P.A.

Welore Engineering Private Limited,

Seepex GmbH

SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH

Application Segment Analysis:

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Competitive Landscape:

The global metering pumps market is consolidated with the presence of a limited number of players. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Product Segment Analysis:

By Type

Diaphragm,

Piston/Plunger,

Other Pumps

Major Market Drivers:

Demand for metering pumps in the oil & gas industry

Growing need for water/wastewater treatment plants

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products

Market Restraint:

Maturity of North American and European markets

Lack of enough greenfield investments

