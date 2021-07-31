 Global Ophthalmology Devices Market 2026 Trends, Size, Share, Sale and Business Strategy Forecast Key Players Marco, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., HOYA Corporation.

A Global Ophthalmology Devices Market overview, competitive analysis, competition from manufacturers, new players, suppliers and vendors, regional output, type and application, volume and shares, sales value and product price, sales revenue and gross margin are some of the important points covered in this report. This report is segmented into manufactures, types, applications, and regions. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market report shares details of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and production value with certain important factors that can potentially lead to market growth.

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Product Type (Vision Care Devices, Surgery Devices and Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices), Application (Vision Care, Ophthalmic Wound care, Cataract Surgery, Oculoplastics and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnosis Clinics, Franchise Optical Stores, Eye Research Institutes, Government Agencies and Academics), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Major Market Competitors:

ESSILOR

The company was founded in 1972, headquarter in France the company is focussed on designing, producing and distributing across the world high-quality products and services that every day help correct, protect and prevent risks to the visual health. The main business segments of the company are lenses and optical instruments, sunglasses & readers and equipment. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 8461.45 Million. Number of employees in 2018 is 67,000. The company has global presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The subsidiaries of the company are Luxottica Group SpA (Italy), Costa Del Mar (U.S.), EyeBuyDirect (U.S.), Transitions Optical (U.S.), Satisloh (Europe) among others.

NOVARTIS

Novartis was founded in 1996 and headquartered at Basel, Switzerland. The company is focussed on offering a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. The main business segments are Oncology, Alcon, Sandoz, Pharmaceuticals. The revenue of the company in 2018 is USD 38,631.0 Million. Number of employees in 2018 was 125,000. The company has global presence in Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

In June 2018, Alcon Introduced DAILIES TOTAL1 Water Gradient Contact Lenses. This helped Alcon to expand its portfolio of contact lenses and grasp new customers in the market.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S. The company is focussed on developing new ideas and products that have transformed human health and well-being. The main business segments of the company are Surgery, Orthopaedics, Vision Care, Interventional Solutions and Diabetes Care. The revenue of the company in 2018 is USD 20,326 Million. Number of employees in 2018 was 134,000. The company has global presence in United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere, excluding U.S, Africa, Asia and Pacific.

In August 2017, Johnson & Johnson Vision Announced Agreement to Acquire TearScience. This will help Johnson & Johnson Vision to expand its portfolio of eye health products.

