Global Ophthalmoplegia Market grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Forecast 2025

Global Ophthalmoplegia Market report also gives an analysis of top players and newcomers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. Key statistics on the market status. Global Forecast till 2025

The Global Ophthalmoplegia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast to 2025.

By Product Type

External Opthalmoplegia,

Internuclear Opthalmoplegia

By Treatment

Surgery,

Drug Treatment

By End User

Hospitals,

Clinics,

Ambulatory Centeres

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Ophthalmoplegia is an eye disorder in which one or more of the six muscles of the eye got affected and thus causing it to weakness of the eye muscles which ultimately leads to eye paralysis. This disorder can be congenital or also can be developed later in life. Few common causes include brain tumor, migraine, thyroid disease, stroke, infection in the eye and any kind of brain injuries.

Around 80% people in many of the developing countries have eye sight problems; of which nearly 50% of the people are not able to take treatment due to huge cost of the surgeries.. The major cause for ophthalmoplegia is diabetes. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmoplegia, changing lifestyle are the major driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes & other neurological diseases, and increasing government support for research & development have fueled the market growth.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL OPTHALMOPLEGIA MARKET

Rising number of diseases including strokes, thyroid disease, and brain tumor:

From multiple studies it was found that the incidence of the brain tumors are increasing.. Brain tumors diagnosed in the period 1985-2005 were identified through the Tuscan Cancer Registry, a population-based registry active since 1985 in the area of Florence and Prato. Age-standardized incidence rates and average annual percent change (APC) was calculated for the entire period from 1985 to 2005 for sex and behavior. A total of 4,417 brain tumors was registered, 1,900 (43.0%) in male and 2,517 (57.0%) in female patients. Malignant and benign tumor incidence rates were 8.3 and 4.1, respectively, among males and 6.4 and 7.2, respectively, among females.

National Research Council in Washington, the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and other institutions recently compared mortality figures from about 1968 to 1987 for the United States, Britain, Italy, France, West Germany and Japan. They found that among people 65 and older, deaths from brain tumors rose in all nations at up to 200% for the period.

Thyroid Disease:

Thyroid Epidemiological Study team in India revealed that one in ten adults in India suffers from hypothyroidism, with 50.0%being women. The study which went on for nine months was carried on 5,360 patients residing in eight different cities in India, aged 18 years or over.

There are two types of Thyroid diseases – Hypothyroidism and Hypethyroidism, while the later is rarely found, Hypothyroidism was highly prevalent amongst the surveyed population (10.95%). The older population suffer more thyroid condition than the younger population. Women were three times more likely to be affected by hypothyroidism than men (15.86% vs. 5.02%), especially those in the age group (46-54 years). Hypertension (20.4%) and diabetes mellitus (16.2%) were the other common diseases observed in the study

