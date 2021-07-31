Global Plasterboard 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Plasterboard market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plasterboard market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Trevo Industrial de Gesso Limited

Uralita SA Group

USG Corporation

Volma Corporation

Winstone Wallboards Ltd.

Worthington Armstrong Venture Pvt Company

Yoshino gypsum Company Limited

Panel Rey SA

Pladur Limited

Putz Techik Products Ltd

Republic Paperboard Company LLC

Saint-Gobian Groups

Marshman Construction, Inc.

Millennium Plaster Craft

National Gypsum Company

American Gypsum Company

ARD Raccanello Brothers, S.P.A.

Baier Group

Beijing New Building Materials plc

Belgips OAO Pvt Company

Caraustar Industries Incorporated

CertainTeed Corporation

Eagle Materials incorporated

Etex Group SA

Fletcher Building Limited

Georgia-Pacific, see Koch Industries

Gyproc (Pty) Ltd

Knauf Gips KG

Koch Industries Incorporated

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3066114-global-plasterboard-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Standard

Fire-Resistant

Sound Insulation

Moisture-Resistant

Thermal-Resistant

Impact-Resistant

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Others

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3066114-global-plasterboard-market-research-report-2018

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Global Plasterboard Market Research Report 2018

1 Plasterboard Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plasterboard

1.2 Plasterboard Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Plasterboard Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Plasterboard Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Standard

1.2.3 Fire-Resistant

1.2.5 Sound Insulation

1.2.6 Moisture-Resistant

1.2.7 Thermal-Resistant

1.2.8 Impact-Resistant

Others

1.3 Global Plasterboard Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plasterboard Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Plasterboard Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Plasterboard Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Plasterboard (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Plasterboard Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plasterboard Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

..

7 Global Plasterboard Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Trevo Industrial de Gesso Limited

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Trevo Industrial de Gesso Limited Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Uralita SA Group

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Uralita SA Group Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 USG Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 USG Corporation Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Volma Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Volma Corporation Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Winstone Wallboards Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Winstone Wallboards Ltd. Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Worthington Armstrong Venture Pvt Company

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Worthington Armstrong Venture Pvt Company Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Yoshino gypsum Company Limited

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Yoshino gypsum Company Limited Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Panel Rey SA

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Panel Rey SA Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Pladur Limited

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Pladur Limited Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Putz Techik Products Ltd

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Putz Techik Products Ltd Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Republic Paperboard Company LLC

7.12 Saint-Gobian Groups

7.13 Marshman Construction, Inc.

7.14 Millennium Plaster Craft

7.15 National Gypsum Company

7.16 American Gypsum Company

7.17 ARD Raccanello Brothers, S.P.A.

7.18 Baier Group

7.19 Beijing New Building Materials plc

7.20 Belgips OAO Pvt Company

7.21 Caraustar Industries Incorporated

7.22 CertainTeed Corporation

7.23 Eagle Materials incorporated

7.24 Etex Group SA

7.25 Fletcher Building Limited

7.26 Georgia-Pacific, see Koch Industries

7.27 Gyproc (Pty) Ltd

7.28 Knauf Gips KG

7.29 Koch Industries Incorporated

Continued ..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3066114-global-plasterboard-market-research-report-2018

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-plasterboard-2019-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/487103

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 487103