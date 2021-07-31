Global Plasterboard 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global Plasterboard market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plasterboard market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Trevo Industrial de Gesso Limited
Uralita SA Group
USG Corporation
Volma Corporation
Winstone Wallboards Ltd.
Worthington Armstrong Venture Pvt Company
Yoshino gypsum Company Limited
Panel Rey SA
Pladur Limited
Putz Techik Products Ltd
Republic Paperboard Company LLC
Saint-Gobian Groups
Marshman Construction, Inc.
Millennium Plaster Craft
National Gypsum Company
American Gypsum Company
ARD Raccanello Brothers, S.P.A.
Baier Group
Beijing New Building Materials plc
Belgips OAO Pvt Company
Caraustar Industries Incorporated
CertainTeed Corporation
Eagle Materials incorporated
Etex Group SA
Fletcher Building Limited
Georgia-Pacific, see Koch Industries
Gyproc (Pty) Ltd
Knauf Gips KG
Koch Industries Incorporated
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3066114-global-plasterboard-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Standard
Fire-Resistant
Sound Insulation
Moisture-Resistant
Thermal-Resistant
Impact-Resistant
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Others
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3066114-global-plasterboard-market-research-report-2018
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Global Plasterboard Market Research Report 2018
1 Plasterboard Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plasterboard
1.2 Plasterboard Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Plasterboard Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Plasterboard Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Standard
1.2.3 Fire-Resistant
1.2.5 Sound Insulation
1.2.6 Moisture-Resistant
1.2.7 Thermal-Resistant
1.2.8 Impact-Resistant
Others
1.3 Global Plasterboard Segment by Application
1.3.1 Plasterboard Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Plasterboard Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Plasterboard Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Plasterboard (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Plasterboard Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Plasterboard Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
..
7 Global Plasterboard Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Trevo Industrial de Gesso Limited
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Trevo Industrial de Gesso Limited Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Uralita SA Group
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Uralita SA Group Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 USG Corporation
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 USG Corporation Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Volma Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Volma Corporation Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Winstone Wallboards Ltd.
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Winstone Wallboards Ltd. Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Worthington Armstrong Venture Pvt Company
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Worthington Armstrong Venture Pvt Company Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Yoshino gypsum Company Limited
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Yoshino gypsum Company Limited Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Panel Rey SA
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Panel Rey SA Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Pladur Limited
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Pladur Limited Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Putz Techik Products Ltd
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Putz Techik Products Ltd Plasterboard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Republic Paperboard Company LLC
7.12 Saint-Gobian Groups
7.13 Marshman Construction, Inc.
7.14 Millennium Plaster Craft
7.15 National Gypsum Company
7.16 American Gypsum Company
7.17 ARD Raccanello Brothers, S.P.A.
7.18 Baier Group
7.19 Beijing New Building Materials plc
7.20 Belgips OAO Pvt Company
7.21 Caraustar Industries Incorporated
7.22 CertainTeed Corporation
7.23 Eagle Materials incorporated
7.24 Etex Group SA
7.25 Fletcher Building Limited
7.26 Georgia-Pacific, see Koch Industries
7.27 Gyproc (Pty) Ltd
7.28 Knauf Gips KG
7.29 Koch Industries Incorporated
Continued ..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: 841 198 5042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3066114-global-plasterboard-market-research-report-2018
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-plasterboard-2019-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/487103
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 487103