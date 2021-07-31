Global Rare Earth Market 2019 Research In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts To 2025

Global Rare Earth Market

A rare-earth mineral contains one or more rare-earth elements as major metal constituents. Rare-earth minerals are usually found in association with alkaline to peralkaline igneous complexes, in pegmatites associated with alkaline magmas and in or associated with carbonatite intrusives. Perovskite mineral phases are common hosts to rare-earth elements within the alkaline complexes. Mantle-derived carbonate melts are also carriers of the rare earths. Hydrothermal deposits associated with alkaline magmatism contain a variety of rare-earth minerals.

In Asia Pacific, the Neodymiumgment is projected to gain a massive 270 basis points in market share by 2026 as compared to that in 2017.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

The global Rare Earth market is valued at 6720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rare Earth volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rare Earth market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power Generation

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Rare Earth Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rare Earth

1.2 Rare Earth Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

1.2.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Rare Earth Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rare Earth Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Power Generation

1.3.5 Consumer Goods & Electronics

1.3.6 Industrial Machinery

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Rare Earth Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Rare Earth Market Size

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Rare Earth Production (2014-2025)

……..

Continued….

