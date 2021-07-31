 Global Sleep Apnea Market 2024 Trends, Size, Share, Sale and Forecast, Driver, Trends, Business Strategy Forecast Key Players Apex Medical, DeVilbiss and SomnoMedSomnetics International, Inc, Nox Medical, Natus Medical

Global Sleep Apnea Market By Product Type (Diagnostic Devices, Treatment Devices), By End-User, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Global Sleep Apnea Market is expected to reach USD 14,119.5 million by 2024 from USD 7,800.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sleep-apnea-market

Major Players: Global Sleep Apnea Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden, CareFusion Corporation, Curative Medical Inc., ResMed, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited., SomnoMed, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NatusMedical Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Global Medical Holdings, Itamar Medical Ltd., Weinmann Medical Technology, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, Deymed Diagnostic, NovaSom, and Medtronic.

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/press-release/global-sleep-apnea-market-2/

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

For Report TOC Request Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sleep-apnea-market

Report Scope

Market drivers and restrains

Key trends of the market

Challenges of market growth

Major players in the market

CAGR values for the forecast period and historic years

Key Features of the Report

Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands

Key parameters which are driving the market

Key trends of the market

Challenges of market growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Market volume

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Resmed dominated the sleep apnea devices market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Philips Respironics, and Fisher Paykel, Somnetics, Inc. Other players in this market include Somnetics, Inc., Apex Medical, DeVilbiss and SomnoMedSomnetics International, Inc, Nox Medical, Natus Medical, SomnoMedics GmbH, Philips Respironics and Cadwell Industries, Inc., Nihon Kohden, Compumedics Limited.(Australia), Contec Medical System Co.Ltd.(China) and Becton Dickinson & Company (Carefusion) among others holds 29.7% of the global sleep apnea devices market in 2016.

RESMED:

ResMed was founded in 1989 and is headquartered at California, USA. It focuses on manufacturing devices that can be used for diagnosing, treating and managing sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)and other chronic diseases.

Recent Developments:

In January, 2017, ResMed launched Sleep Score Labs is a joint venture between renowned surgeon and television host Dr. Mehmet Oz; ResMed, the global leader in medical devices and digital connected care; and private equity firm Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P., which invests in companies focused on sustainability and wellness.

In November, 2016, ResMed introduced two masks named the AirFit N20 nasal mask and AirFit F20 full face mask for positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment of sleep apnea. The masks are innovatively designed to improve mask fit, comfort and ease of use, the new-generation ResMed masks are the result of more than three years of research and development.

In November, 2016, ResMed announced two enhancements to AirView, the world’s largest cloud-based remote patient monitoring platform that enables care teams to securely access therapy data from three million sleep apnea and respiratory care patients every day. AirView Action Groups automatically filters a clinician’s sleep apnea patients on positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy into actionable groups based on adherence status or a specific therapy issue they may be having. This will help in reducing time of clinicians and also help patients in getting more responsive and quality treatment.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1976 and headquartered in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, U.S. Koninklijke Philips N.V. focuses on developing, manufacturing and distributing products for personal health, diagnosis & treatment, connected care & health informatics, health tech and many more. For sleep apnea devices, Koninklijke Philips N.V.has devices in diagnosis and treatment segment

Recent Developments:

In January, 2017, Philips and Bon Secours Charity Health System announce USD180 million, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities

In February, 2017, Philips announced about partnering with the Mackenzie Innovation Institute (Mi2) in Canada on opportunities to develop, test and evaluate technological solutions and innovations intended to improve patient care across the healthcare system.

In March, 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Australian Pharmacy SleepServices (APSS). It will help Philips to provide better access to home sleep testing for those who need it, where and when they need it.

FISHER & PAYKEL:

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered at Auckland, New Zealand. The company is focused in designing innovative medical products and therapies which meet the needs of patients and their caregivers. The company entered the respiratory care market by developing the unique respiratory humidifier system. The company now offers a broad range of products and systems for the use in respiratory care and acute care and thus in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Recent Developments:

In August, 2016, Fisher &Paykel Healthcare Limited launched a new hospital mask named F&P Nivairo, for non-invasive ventilation therapy. The key features of the new mask include unique, world-first TubeFit zones, and an advanced seal for ease of set up and patient comfort.

In August 2016, Fisher &Paykel Healthcare Limited announced about updation in its earnings guidance for financial year ending 31 March 2017.The company also announced about the commencement of a new building programme in New Zealand and Mexico.

In August, 2016, Fisher &Paykel Healthcare Limited announced the introduction of an innovative new mask anmed, F&P Brevida. This is a nasal pillows mask designed for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It features an AirPillow seal which inflates to form a pillow of air in and around the nose for a gentle and effective seal. It also incorporates VisiBlue highlights, which are subtle colour cues to help patients with mask orientation, use and assembly.

To Enquire Regarding This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-sleep-apnea-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, South America, MEA, Europe or Asia | Mail us at [email protected]

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]