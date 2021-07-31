Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

New Study on “2018-2022 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

New Study on “2018-2022 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global software defined data center (SDDC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% during 2017-2022. software defined data center is referring as all elements of infrastructure which includes CPU, networking storage, and security that are virtualized and delivered as a service. the components of the SDDC include software-defined storage, software-defined networking (SDN) elements, and virtualized computing. many software platforms such as open and proprietary are available which can be used to virtualizes computing resources, including KVM, Citirix, Opendaylight, Openflow, Red hat, Openstack and VMware among many others. Benefits of the SDDC data center is that the resources can be represented in virtualized software, physical connections and pieces of hardware do not have to be physically manipulated to make alteration. For example, a storage unit can be re-allocated to various clients through a software program, without requiring manual manipulation.

By using software to allocate, deallocate and manage services, can automate services for customers. In addition, service deployment can also be improved which can save money on the operational costs of expensive manual configuration. In addition, the SDDC can also improve security by centralizing control over hosted data and security. The SDDC approach has other benefits such as reduced energy consumption. Due to above advantages, the demand for software defined data center is rising and is expected to drive the growth of the global software defined data center market.

Major factors that are driving the growth of SDDC market includes the rising adoption of advanced data center management software that provides increased security at low cost, increased data center agility and scalability, and central management of data center operations.

Geographical Insights

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North American region is having the largest market share, owing to increasing implementation of software defined solutions by medium and large North American organizations. Asia pacific region is growing at a highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Rising number of cloud and telecommunication end users and industrialization are few of the factors that enhance the growth of software defined datacenter in APAC region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global SDDC market include 6wind, Arista networks, Avaya, Big switch networks, Cisco systems Inc., Citrix systems Inc., Datacore, Dell software Inc., Dell EMC corporation, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard (HP), Hitachi VANTARA, Intel, International business machines corporation (IBM), Jeda networks, Microsoft corporation, Oracle corporation, Sap SE, and VMware, Inc. In 2017, Bank leumi collaborates with Temenos and VMware to create an advanced digital banking solution for financial services organizations across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

Global software defined data center (SDDC) market is segmented on the basis of network solution, center type, end users, industry vertical and Geography.

1. Global SDDC market research and analysis, by network solution

2. Global SDDC market research and analysis, by center type

3. Global SDDC market research and analysis, by end users

4. Global SDDC market research and analysis, by industry vertical

5. Global SDDC market research and analysis, by region

The Report Covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global software defined data center market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global software defined data center market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global software defined data center market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

