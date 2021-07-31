GLOBAL SOY PROTEIN MARKET 2019: KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

The global Soy Protein market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soy Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Soy Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soy Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Soy Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Soy Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ADM

Sojaprotein

DuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Goldensea Industry

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group

Yuwang Group

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering

Market size by Product

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Hydrolysates

Market size by End User

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

