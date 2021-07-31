Global Tahini Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Tahini Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

— Global Tahini Industry

This report studies the global market size of Tahini in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tahini in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tahini market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.

Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.

Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills and Joyva are major market participants in United States. However, they did not occupy a large share of the United Sates market because there are too many tahini manufacturers around the world.

In 2017, the global Tahini market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tahini market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tahini include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tahini include

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

Market Size Split by Type

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Market Size Split by Application

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tahini market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tahini market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Tahini manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tahini with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Tahini submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tahini are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tahini market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

