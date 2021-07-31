Global Tahini Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025
— Global Tahini Industry
This report studies the global market size of Tahini in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tahini in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tahini market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.
Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.
Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.
Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills and Joyva are major market participants in United States. However, they did not occupy a large share of the United Sates market because there are too many tahini manufacturers around the world.
In 2017, the global Tahini market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tahini market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tahini include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tahini include
Haitoglou Bros
Prince Tahini
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
Dipasa
A.O. Ghandour & Sons
Sesajal
Mounir Bissat
Sunshine International Foods
Arrowhead Mills
Joyva
Market Size Split by Type
Hulled Tahini
Unhulled Tahini
Market Size Split by Application
Paste & Spreads
Halva & Other Sweets
Sauces & Dips
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Tahini market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tahini market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Tahini manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tahini with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Tahini submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tahini are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tahini market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tahini Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tahini Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hulled Tahini
1.4.3 Unhulled Tahini
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tahini Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Paste & Spreads
1.5.3 Halva & Other Sweets
1.5.4 Sauces & Dips
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tahini Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tahini Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Tahini Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Tahini Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Tahini Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Tahini Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Tahini Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Tahini Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Tahini Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Tahini Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Tahini Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Tahini Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Tahini Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Tahini Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Tahini Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Tahini Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
