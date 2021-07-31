Global Trauma Fixation Market 2025 Industry Trends, Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects, by Key Players DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Acumed, aap Implant AG, TriMed, Inc., OsteoMed, Orthofix Holdings, Inc

Global Trauma Fixation Market provides a far-reaching analysis of the Global Trauma Fixation Market by types, applications, players and regions. This report contains all company profiles for top players and brands. We’ve taken up their company profiles to truly understand these key players and brands. It also includes a synopsis of market definition, classifications and market trends. The Global Trauma Fixation Market drivers and restrictions have been derived from a well-known SWOT analysis method.

Global trauma fixation market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Trauma Fixation Market, By Products (Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices, Other Trauma Products), Surgical Site (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities), End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Distribution Channel ( Direct Tenders, Retails), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in this market are

DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Acumed, aap Implant AG, TriMed, Inc., OsteoMed, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Wright Medical Group N.V. and Corin among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

DePuy Synthes (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson):

DePuy Synthes (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) founded in 1895 and headquartered in Warsaw, U.S. The company offers orthopedic and neuro products and services in the areas of joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, sports medicine, cranio-maxillofacial, power tools and biomaterials. The Company has its product categories and they are trauma, knee, spine, shoulder, power tools, and Codman neuro and vet products. The company has its subsidiaries Codman & Shurtleff (U.S.), BioMedical Enterprices, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Mitek Inc. (U.S.), Finsbury Orthopaedics limited (U.S.) and many more.

The company has its presence in 60 countries.

In October 2017, Dupey Synthes launched TFNA augmentation system. It is the first polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA).cement, which is used for hip fixation to treat patients suffering from poor bone quality. The main objective of the company is to expand its product portfolio. The new system also addresses important clinical requirements of the patients undergoing hip fracture surgery.

Stryker

Stryker founded in 1941, headquartered in Michigan, U.S., and the company offers products and services in orthopaedics, medical & surgical, Neurotechnology and spine. Company has its business segment and they are orthopaedics, medical & surgical, Neurotechnology and spine. The company has its strong presence in U.S. ( including Puerto Rico ), Canada, Ireland, Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Switzerland ), Japan and countries in Pacific and Latin American region.

Zimmer Biomet:

Zimmer Biomet founded in 1927, headquartered in Warsaw, U.S. and engaged in designing manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products such as sports medicines, biologics, Trauma products and office based technologies and many other products. The company has it business segment and they are knee, hips, S.E.T., dental, spine & CSF and others. The company has its subsidiaries and they are Biomet 3i LLC (U.S.), EBI Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Biomet Biologics, LLC (U.S.), Zimmer Austria GmbH (Austria) and among others.

The company has its presence in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

