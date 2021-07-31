Global Wrist Watch Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Sale, Demand, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the person s activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness..

The global Wrist Watch market is valued at 47400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 72200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wrist Watch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Wrist Watch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wrist Watch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wrist Watch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wrist Watch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Richemont

LVMH

Fossil

Citizen

Seiko

Patek Philippe

Casio

Chopard

Audemars Piguet

Movado Group

Kering

Breitling

Franck Muller

Folli Follie

Festina

Morellato & Sector

Time Watch

Fiyta

Rossini

Ebohr

Sea-Gull

Rarone

Geya

Poscer

Golgen

Movebest

Polaris

Tianba

Market size by Product

Sport Watches

Luxury Watches

Diamond Watches

Quartz Watches

Mechanical Watches

Water Resistant Watches

Smartwatch

Market size by End User

Daliy Use

Collection

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

