Gold Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2022

The global gold market growth outlook is stable with significant growth potential for gold mining. Emerging market growth, government investments in gold, revival of closed mines globally is driving the demand for gold. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on gold mining companies to reduce costs and improve margins.

The market for gold reached a value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The market for gold is somewhat concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are Barrick Gold Corporation, New mont Mining Corporation, Zijin Mining Group, Ango Gold Ashanti, Kinross Gold Corporation and others.

Jewelry accounted for the largest share of the market for gold in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from technology, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for gold, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed bythe Middle East and North America. Going forward, North America is expected to witness the fastestgrowth in the gold market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which isexpected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value in the gold market. India and the Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as depleting gold reserves, shortage of skilled labor, fatal mining accidents and increasing trade protectionism.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the gold market by the type of establishments it caters to, these include jewelry, bars and coins and technology.

Report Includes:

– 93 tables

– Regional coverage for Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific

– Country specific analysis for USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, China, India, Japan and Australia

– Information on market growth factors, such as drivers, restraints, and trends along with market characteristics

– Coverage of the future commercial potential for key market segments

– Company profiles of major gold mining companies, providers of gold mining equipment, and marketers and distributors of new gold including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Mining Corp.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD.

BARRICK GOLD CORP

KINROSS GOLD CORP

NEWMONT MINING CORP

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LTD

Some points from table of content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Gold Market Characteristics

Chapter 4 Gold Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Chapter 5 Gold Market Trends and Strategies

Methane Monitors for Safe Gold

Heap Leaching Technology to Extract Gold

Cyanide leaching is being replaced with Cornstarch

X-ray Transmission Technology to Extract Gold

Floatation Process to Maximize Gold Extraction

Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Governments Increasing Gold Reserves

Increasing Investments in Reopening of Existing Gold Mines to Provide Employment

Political Instability Expected to Have Negative Impact on Gold Projects

High Government Intervention and Bureaucracy Affects Market Growth

Economic

Rising Investments in Gold Bullion

Rising Disposable Incomes Increasing Demand for Gold

Globalization Making Way for Joint Venture and FDIs

Public Private Partnerships

Inflation and Interest Rate Increases Affecting Market Growth

Social

Millennials Opting for Platinum and Diamond Jewelry

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Technological

Drones for Monitoring Gold Mine Sites

Methane Monitors for Safety in Underground Gold

Big Data and IoT Improving Efficiency

Legal

Regulations on Gold

Stringent Regulations on Gold Purchase

Environmental

Toxic Pollutants Used in Gold Polluting Environment

Natural Disasters Hamper Market Growth

Chapter 7 Gold Market Segmentation

Global Gold Market, By Segment

Global Gold Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,

Chapter 8 Gold Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Gold Market, By Region

Global Gold Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region

Global Gold Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017

Global Gold Market, By Country

Global Gold Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country

Global Gold Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country

Chapter 9 Gold Market Customer Information

Rising Technology Adoptions in Mining Industries

Customers Preferring Silver Over Gold

Karat Gold Remains as the Most Preferred Precious Metal

Better Inventory Turnover Ratio for Silver Jewelry than Gold Jewelry

Silver Jewelry had Better Margins than Gold Jewelry

Gold Industry Dependent on In-Store Purchases

Preference for Low Karat Gold

Chapter 10 Global Gold Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Gold Market Expenditure

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Gold Market

Asia-Pacific Gold Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Corporate Tax Structure

Taxes Levied

Major Companies

Asia-Pacific Gold Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Asia-Pacific Gold Market Forecast Market

Asia-Pacific Gold Market, By Segment

Asia-Pacific Gold Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, By Segment

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Gold Market: Country Analysis

China Gold Market Overview

Continued…….

