Headphone Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Headphone Market – 2019

Description :

Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user’s ear.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

When it comes to different types of headphone, in-ear headphone is considered as the most popular headphone comparing with over-ear headphone and on-ear headphone. It account 55.46% sales volume share in 2015, followed by over-ear headphone and on-ear headphone with sales volume share of 27.26% and 17.27% respectively. On the other hand, according to different connection mode, headphone can be classified into wired and wireless. The development trend is towards to wireless, because it is more convenient and portable than wired headphone.

In terms of regions, APAC has been the largest consumption market in the last decades. Now, APAC has enjoyed about 42.04% market volume share and followed by EMEA with market volume share of 28.98% and Americas with market volume share of 28.98% in 2015.

The downstream applications including sports headphones, gaming headphones, business headphones, professional headphones, ordinary headphones. And, without any question, the ordinary headphones is holding the largest market volume share with 81% in 2015, as human life style changes, the market volume of sports headphone is estimated to grow fastest with CARA of 14.95%.

The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 9690 million US$ in 2023, from 8800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Foster

CRESYN

Gerotek

Fujikon

Merry

Foxlink

Cosonic

Hosiden

AAC

DUNU

Eastern Technologies

Voxtech

SoundMAGIC

OVC

Sun Young

DZL

Beats

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sony

GN Netcom

Harman

Bose

JVC

Philips

Logitech

Skullcandy

Audio-Technica

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Over-ear

On-ear

In-ear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Ordinary Headphones

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Headphone Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Over-ear

1.2.2 On-ear

1.2.3 In-ear

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Sports Headphones

1.3.2 Gaming Headphones

1.3.3 Business Headphones

1.3.4 Professional Headphones

1.3.5 Ordinary Headphones

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Foster

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Foster Description

2.1.1.2 Foster Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Foster Headphone Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.1.3 Foster Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Foster Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Foster Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.2 CRESYN

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 CRESYN Description

2.2.1.2 CRESYN Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 CRESYN Headphone Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.2.3 CRESYN Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 CRESYN Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global CRESYN Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.3 Gerotek

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Gerotek Description

2.3.1.2 Gerotek Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Gerotek Headphone Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.3.3 Gerotek Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Gerotek Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Gerotek Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.4 Fujikon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Fujikon Description

2.4.1.2 Fujikon Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Fujikon Headphone Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.4.3 Fujikon Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Fujikon Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Fujikon Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.5 Merry

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Merry Description

2.5.1.2 Merry Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Merry Headphone Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.5.3 Merry Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Merry Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Merry Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.6 Foxlink

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Foxlink Description

2.6.1.2 Foxlink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Foxlink Headphone Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.6.3 Foxlink Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Foxlink Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Foxlink Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.7 Cosonic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Cosonic Description

2.7.1.2 Cosonic Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Cosonic Headphone Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.7.3 Cosonic Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Cosonic Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Cosonic Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.8 Hosiden

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Hosiden Description

2.8.1.2 Hosiden Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Hosiden Headphone Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.8.3 Hosiden Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Hosiden Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Hosiden Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.9 AAC

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 AAC Description

2.9.1.2 AAC Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 AAC Headphone Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.9.3 AAC Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 AAC Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global AAC Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.10 DUNU

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 DUNU Description

2.10.1.2 DUNU Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 DUNU Headphone Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Headphone Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Headphone Product Information

2.10.3 DUNU Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 DUNU Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global DUNU Headphone Market Share in 2017

2.11 Eastern Technologies

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Eastern Technologies Headphone Product Introduction

2.11.3 Eastern Technologies Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Voxtech

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Voxtech Headphone Product Introduction

2.12.3 Voxtech Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 SoundMAGIC

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 SoundMAGIC Headphone Product Introduction

2.13.3 SoundMAGIC Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 OVC

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 OVC Headphone Product Introduction

2.14.3 OVC Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Sun Young

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Sun Young Headphone Product Introduction

2.15.3 Sun Young Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 DZL

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 DZL Headphone Product Introduction

2.16.3 DZL Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Beats

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Beats Headphone Product Introduction

2.17.3 Beats Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Plantronics

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Plantronics Headphone Product Introduction

2.18.3 Plantronics Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 Sennheiser

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Sennheiser Headphone Product Introduction

2.19.3 Sennheiser Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 Sony

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Sony Headphone Product Introduction

2.20.3 Sony Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 GN Netcom

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.21.2 GN Netcom Headphone Product Introduction

2.21.3 GN Netcom Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 Harman

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Harman Headphone Product Introduction

2.22.3 Harman Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Bose

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Bose Headphone Product Introduction

2.23.3 Bose Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.24 JVC

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 JVC Headphone Product Introduction

2.24.3 JVC Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.25 Philips

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Philips Headphone Product Introduction

2.25.3 Philips Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.26 Logitech

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 Logitech Headphone Product Introduction

2.26.3 Logitech Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.27 Skullcandy

2.27.1 Business Overview

2.27.2 Skullcandy Headphone Product Introduction

2.27.3 Skullcandy Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.28 Audio-Technica

2.28.1 Business Overview

2.28.2 Audio-Technica Headphone Product Introduction

2.28.3 Audio-Technica Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Headphone Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Headphone Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Headphone Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Headphone Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Headphone Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Headphone Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Headphone Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Headphone Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Headphone Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Headphone Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Headphone Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Headphone Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Headphone Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Headphone by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Headphone Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Headphone Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Headphone Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Headphone Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Headphone Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Headphone Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Headphone Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Headphone Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Headphone Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Headphone by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Headphone Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Headphone Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Headphone Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Headphone Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Headphone Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Headphone Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Headphone Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Headphone Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Headphone Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Headphone by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Headphone Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Headphone Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Headphone Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Headphone Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

