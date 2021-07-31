HEALTHCARE NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Healthcare Nanotechnology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Healthcare Nanotechnology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Nanotechnology — the science of the extremely small — holds enormous potential for healthcare, from delivering drugs more effectively, diagnosing diseases more rapidly and sensitively, and delivering vaccines via aerosols and patches.Nanotechnology is the science of materials at the molecular or subatomic level. It involves manipulation of particles smaller than 100 nanometres (one nanometre is one-billionth of a metre) and the technology involves developing materials or devices within that size — invisible to the human eye and often many hundred times thinner than the width of human hair. The physics and chemistry of materials are radically different when reduced to the nanoscale; they have different strengths, conductivity and reactivity, and exploiting this could revolutionise medicine.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Abbott Laboratories
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer
Merck
NanosphereInc
GE Healthcare Celgene Corporation
CombiMatrix Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Oncology
Anti-inflammatory
Anti-infective
Market segment by Application, split into
Drug Delivery System
Molecular Diagnostics
Clinical Oncology
Clinical Neurology
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Healthcare Nanotechnology
1.1 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Overview
1.1.1 Healthcare Nanotechnology Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market by Type
1.3.1 Neurology
1.3.2 Cardiovascular
1.3.3 Oncology
1.3.4 Anti-inflammatory
1.3.5 Anti-infective
1.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Drug Delivery System
1.4.2 Molecular Diagnostics
1.4.3 Clinical Oncology
1.4.4 Clinical Neurology
2 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Abbott Laboratories
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Johnson & Johnson
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Pfizer
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Merck
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 NanosphereInc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 GE Healthcare Celgene Corporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 CombiMatrix Corporation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Healthcare Nanotechnology in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Healthcare Nanotechnology
5 United States Healthcare Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Healthcare Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook
7 China Healthcare Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Healthcare Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Healthcare Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook
10 India Healthcare Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Dynamics
12.1 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Opportunities
12.2 Healthcare Nanotechnology Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
