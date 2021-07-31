Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
ICU – Tele Intensive Care Unit Market- Competitors, Sales, Applications, Requirements Forecast 2026

Tele-Intensive Care UnitPress Release

Global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is expected to rise considerably registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and need for better monitoring and medical service providing.

Top Vendors in ICU-Tele Intensive Unit Care Market:

  • InTouch Technologies
  • Advanced ICU Care
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • UPMC
  • Banner Health
  • Eagle Telemedicine
  • Apollo Tele Health Services
  • SOC Telemed
  • INTeleICU
  • iMDsoft
  • Inova
  • CEIBA-TELEICU
  • Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center
  • Cerner Corporation and more

Global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

  • Rising levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth
  • Growing demand of remote patient monitoring and reduced workload for physicians and nurses is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

  • Significant rise in cost of treatments of the patients due to the high cost of installation and usage of the units is expected to restrain the market
  • High maintenance and annual costs of ICU are also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market

  • By Type
    • Centralized Models
    • Decentralized Models
    • Other Models
  • By Component
    • Hardware
      • Therapeutic Devices
      • Communication Lines
      • Computer Systems
      • Physiological Monitors
      • Display Panels
      • Video Feed
      • Medical Records
    • Software
  • By Type of Management
    • Intensivist
    • Open
    • Co-Managed
    • Open With Consultants
    • Others
  • By Geography
    • North America
      • S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • Turkey
      • Belgium
      • Netherlands
      • Switzerland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific

