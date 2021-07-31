ICU – Tele Intensive Care Unit Market- Competitors, Sales, Applications, Requirements Forecast 2026

Global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is expected to rise considerably registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and need for better monitoring and medical service providing.

Top Vendors in ICU-Tele Intensive Unit Care Market:

InTouch Technologies

Advanced ICU Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UPMC

Banner Health

Eagle Telemedicine

Apollo Tele Health Services

SOC Telemed

INTeleICU

iMDsoft

Inova

CEIBA-TELEICU

Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center

Cerner Corporation and more

Global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand of remote patient monitoring and reduced workload for physicians and nurses is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Significant rise in cost of treatments of the patients due to the high cost of installation and usage of the units is expected to restrain the market

High maintenance and annual costs of ICU are also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market

By Type Centralized Models Decentralized Models Other Models

By Component Hardware Therapeutic Devices Communication Lines Computer Systems Physiological Monitors Display Panels Video Feed Medical Records Software

By Type of Management Intensivist Open Co-Managed Open With Consultants Others

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific



