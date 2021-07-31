Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Market 2019: CA Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Salesforce.com, Bitium, Centrify, Exostar, Google and Fischer International Identity

The Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the ICT industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

Some Of The Key Players Of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Market

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Ping Identity

com

Bitium

Centrify

Exostar

Google

Fischer International Identity

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Application, Identity and Access Management-as-a-service(IDaaS) can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service

2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CA Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service(IDaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service(IDaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Microsoft

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service(IDaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Development Status and Outlook

8 China Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Development Status and Outlook

9 India Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Features mentioned in the report:

1.Changing market dynamics of the industry

2.To get a comprehensive overview of the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service Market.

3.Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

4.In-depth market segmentation

5.Competitive landscape

