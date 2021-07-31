Indoor Farming Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Indoor Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indoor Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Lighting
Everlight Electronics
Argus Controls Systems
Netafim
Lumigrow
Logiqs
Illumitex
Vertical Farm Systems
Hydrodynamics International
General Hydroponics
Richel Group
American Hydroponics
Agrilution
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glass or Poly Greenhouses
Indoor Vertical Farms
Container Farms
Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Fruits & Vegetables
Herbs & microgreens
Flowers & Ornamentals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Indoor Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Indoor Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Indoor Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Glass or Poly Greenhouses
1.4.3 Indoor Vertical Farms
1.4.4 Container Farms
1.4.5 Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Indoor Farming Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fruits & Vegetables
1.5.3 Herbs & microgreens
1.5.4 Flowers & Ornamentals
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Indoor Farming Market Size
2.2 Indoor Farming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Indoor Farming Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Indoor Farming Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Philips Lighting
12.1.1 Philips Lighting Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Indoor Farming Introduction
12.1.4 Philips Lighting Revenue in Indoor Farming Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development
12.2 Everlight Electronics
12.2.1 Everlight Electronics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Indoor Farming Introduction
12.2.4 Everlight Electronics Revenue in Indoor Farming Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Development
12.3 Argus Controls Systems
12.3.1 Argus Controls Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Indoor Farming Introduction
12.3.4 Argus Controls Systems Revenue in Indoor Farming Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Argus Controls Systems Recent Development
12.4 Netafim
12.4.1 Netafim Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Indoor Farming Introduction
12.4.4 Netafim Revenue in Indoor Farming Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Netafim Recent Development
12.5 Lumigrow
12.5.1 Lumigrow Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Indoor Farming Introduction
12.5.4 Lumigrow Revenue in Indoor Farming Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Lumigrow Recent Development
Continued…….
